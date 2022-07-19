ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Lawsuit Claims Skittles Are "Unfit for Human Consumption"

By Bailey Fink
Allrecipes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMars, the company behind Skittles, is being sued for its use of titanium dioxide (TiO2) in the rainbow-colored candies. The lawsuit, filed by Jenile Thames in California, claims that the levels of TiO2 make Skittles "unfit for human consumption." Titanium dioxide is a color additive used in Skittles and other food...

www.allrecipes.com

