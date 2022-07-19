North Kansas City Officer shot and killed performing traffic stop

Officer Daniel Vasquez. Courtesy Kansas City FOP Lodge 99.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sheriff Will Akin of the Clay County designated as the spokesperson for the incident stated at 2:33 p.m. “It is with a very heavy heart we announce that Officer Daniel Vasquez has died from his injuries. He was 32 years old and joined NKCPD in 2021.”

The white male suspect turned himself in.

“No more suspect information will be released until charges are filed. NKCPD will be handling the investigation.”

| RELATED: BLUE ALERT ISSUED >> Blue Alert canceled out of Kansas City, Mo.

Suspect and 2018 Ford Taurus. Courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect turned himself in without incident a few hours later.

Tuesday morning about 10:40 a.m. Officer Vasquez was performing a traffic stop on a 2018 Ford Taurus with expired temp tags. The suspect got out of his vehicle and fired a weapon striking the officer.

The vehicle then fled. Suspect was at-large until early afternoon.

Officer was rushed to North Kansas City hospital escorted by Clay County Deputies then to KU Med Center where he later died.

Officer was by himself when the traffic stop occurred. Backup was reported to be on the way.

11:05 a.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a BLUE ALERT as authorities searched for the suspect vehicle, 2018 Ford Taurus.

The BLUE ALERT was cancelled just before 2 p.m.

MSHP BLUE ALERT CANCELLED AT 1:53 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.