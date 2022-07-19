ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

North Kansas City Officer shot and killed performing traffic stop

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBkON_0glLBtLd00
Officer Daniel Vasquez. Courtesy Kansas City FOP Lodge 99.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sheriff Will Akin of the Clay County designated as the spokesperson for the incident stated at 2:33 p.m. “It is with a very heavy heart we announce that Officer Daniel Vasquez has died from his injuries. He was 32 years old and joined NKCPD in 2021.”

The white male suspect turned himself in.

“No more suspect information will be released until charges are filed. NKCPD will be handling the investigation.”

| RELATED: BLUE ALERT ISSUED >> Blue Alert canceled out of Kansas City, Mo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ooza8_0glLBtLd00
Suspect and 2018 Ford Taurus. Courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect turned himself in without incident a few hours later.

Tuesday morning about 10:40 a.m. Officer Vasquez was performing a traffic stop on a 2018 Ford Taurus with expired temp tags. The suspect got out of his vehicle and fired a weapon striking the officer.

The vehicle then fled. Suspect was at-large until early afternoon.

Officer was rushed to North Kansas City hospital escorted by Clay County Deputies then to KU Med Center where he later died.

Officer was by himself when the traffic stop occurred. Backup was reported to be on the way.

11:05 a.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a BLUE ALERT as authorities searched for the suspect vehicle, 2018 Ford Taurus.

The BLUE ALERT was cancelled just before 2 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9irU_0glLBtLd00
MSHP BLUE ALERT CANCELLED AT 1:53 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

Comments / 6

Related
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a homicide Saturday in Kansas City. The deadly shooting happened in the area of 39th Street and South Benton at around 5:50 p.m. There’s no immediate information about the victim at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Nkcpd#Ford#The Nkc Police Department#Pic Twitter Com 4veqfb
kttn.com

Fire destroys 18-wheeler truck cab on Highway 36

Fire late Saturday afternoon destroyed the cab of a tractor-trailer truck just east of Chillicothe on Highway 36. According to a report from James Jeffries of the Chillicothe Fire Department, the truck was westbound when the driver noticed smoke. After pulling onto the shoulder of Highway 36 near the airport, the fire progressed and the driver exited the cab. When firefighters arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in fire and there was heavy black smoke. Although the report said the blaze started to heat the front of the trailer there was no damage to the trailer.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Little Apple Post

Police: Two Kansas teens injured in shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday police responded to the 8400 block of Carter in Overland Park reference two victims struck by gunfire, according to a media release. The two victims, a boy and girl in...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy