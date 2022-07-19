ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Secret Service arrests individual for entering road near Jill Biden’s motorcade

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IZRB_0glLBVMJ00
The Secret Service arrested an individual on Monday evening for allegedly entering a restricted roadway near first lady Jill Biden’s motorcade and attempting to evade officers.

The Secret Service said in a statement that uniformed division officers ordered the individual to stop at approximately 5:02 p.m. on Monday but that they attempted to flee from the officers. The agency said the motorcade’s movement was unaffected.

“The individual was detained after attempting to flee from officers, two of whom were transported to an area hospital for evaluation following a minor physical altercation,” the Secret Service said.

The suspect also was transported for evaluation after requesting medical attention, according to the statement.

They were charged with assault on a police officer, failure to obey, crossing a police line and resisting arrest.

The Secret Service did not say where the incident took place.

The first lady was scheduled to deliver remarks at the Military Child Education Coalition Global Summit at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, roughly 90 minutes after the alleged altercation. That event took place at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Washington, located just under a mile from the White House.

The Hill has reached out to first lady’s office for comment.

FK The Left
4d ago

Arrested for entering restricted highway yet they do nothing when SCOTUS have rioters outside their home and threatening their families

Thomas Newcomer
4d ago

The same hypocrisy that tells America we don't need guns while hiding behind the protection of guns.

Anthony Gonzalez
4d ago

can't walk near Jill, but can protest and follow judges. Hypocrisy

The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
MSNBC

How the Secret Service became not just a protecter of the president's body, but his secrets

Carol Leonnig, Washington Post reporter and author of “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" joins Morning Joe to discuss Trump's Secret Service "There's an arrogance that runs through Secret Service, and an effort, always, to cover up anything that would be embarrassing, humiliating or anything that's bad about the president.," Leonnig says. "Remember, sometimes the Secret service becomes not just a protector of the president's body, but of the president's secrets." July 20, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
MSNBC

The case for charging Trump with manslaughter

The next Jan. 6 committee hearing — a prime-time finale after seven previous hearings — is expected to focus even more intently on what was happening inside the White House during the insurrection. I will be listening for evidence of a crime that has gone largely undiscussed: manslaughter.
