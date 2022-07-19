Secret Service arrests individual for entering road near Jill Biden’s motorcade

Tweet

The Secret Service arrested an individual on Monday evening for allegedly entering a restricted roadway near first lady Jill Biden’s motorcade and attempting to evade officers.

The Secret Service said in a statement that uniformed division officers ordered the individual to stop at approximately 5:02 p.m. on Monday but that they attempted to flee from the officers. The agency said the motorcade’s movement was unaffected.

“The individual was detained after attempting to flee from officers, two of whom were transported to an area hospital for evaluation following a minor physical altercation,” the Secret Service said.

The suspect also was transported for evaluation after requesting medical attention, according to the statement.

They were charged with assault on a police officer, failure to obey, crossing a police line and resisting arrest.

The Secret Service did not say where the incident took place.

The first lady was scheduled to deliver remarks at the Military Child Education Coalition Global Summit at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, roughly 90 minutes after the alleged altercation. That event took place at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Washington, located just under a mile from the White House.

The Hill has reached out to first lady’s office for comment.