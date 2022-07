Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the attack against Lee Zeldin and voices his concerns about the crime spike on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Attacking a member of Congress is very serious. He said, "You're done," and then tried to stab him. That guy is going to sit in jail for a while, right? Wrong. He was let out without bail just a few hours later, walking around out and about now, probably ordering pizza. This is a signal to assassins.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO