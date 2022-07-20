ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hub to open new, expanded location Downtown to shelter, feed homeless

By Alicia Davidson
 4 days ago

The Hospitality Hub is ready to debut its new campus at 590 Washington Ave. on Aug. 1, featuring expanded emergency housing and case-management services, three green spaces, a family room, a children’s play area and more.

Informally known as “The Hub,” the 501C3 organization was founded in 2007 by the Downtown Churches Association to offer a centralized point of resources for those experiencing homelessness in Memphis.

It started The Hub Hotel in March 2020 as a pop-up emergency women’s shelter location during COVID-19, and that quickly indicated the need for expanded offerings.

“By June (2020), we expanded to a location on Claybrook Street, and we served 22 women, providing free meals, caseworkers, transportation and transitional housing,” said Ellen D. Roberds, co-founder of Dragonfly, a Memphis-based social impact development firm. “The difference with The Hub is the size, and what that size will allow us to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqP7n_0glL7r7C00

The Hospitality Hub is ready to debut its new campus at 590 Washington Ave. on Aug. 1, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The new 25,000-square-foot facility will have 17 rooms, 31 adult beds and 17 trundles plus pack-and-plays and cribs for residents.  The Hub Hotel housed up to 24 women and is 2,000 square feet.

The Hub will serve as the region’s first barrier-free women’s shelter. A “barrier-free” shelter seeks to remove or lessen as many pre-conditions to entry to a shelter as possible, such as paying a fee or entering with children.

Serving between 2,000 and 2,400 homeless individuals each year, The Hub offers day services such as case management, connecting and transporting people to detox and recovery services for substance abuse, mental health counseling and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Local partners of The Hub include HopeWorks, Hope House, UT Health Science Center and Emerge Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMi3A_0glL7r7C00

The lobby in the new building at The Hospitality Hub invites visitors on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“The biggest difference from The Hub Hotel versus the new Hub Plaza is having the overnight shelter and being able to do comprehensive case management through that process,” Roberds said. “We’ll provide all three meals every day; we’ll have someone at the desk 24/7 so someone can at least have a safe space until we can find them a bed, even if it’s not here.”

Roberds emphasized having a larger centralized space to respond to individuals experiencing homelessness will help provide longer-lasting results for those seeking refuge at The Hub.

“All these extra spaces we have for the day services just allows us to do better case management and healthier case management. Before, we were in tight spaces and it was very crowded,” Roberds said. “Our goal is that by offering this large space, the way we built it, people’s trauma will automatically decrease.

“We want to bring resources to people directly that are homeless versus people that are homeless having to go find them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcjAY_0glL7r7C00

The new 25,000-square-foot facility will have 17 rooms, 31 adult beds and 17 trundles plus cribs. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The Hub’s overnight housing units each include two beds, a clothing storage unit, sink and community bathroom linked to another housing unit offering the same amenities. Bedspreads adorned with colorful butterflies lay on the mattresses offering a pop of color to the small spaces.

The new green spaces will include canopies, a rain garden, barbecue grills and hammocks.

Bailey Amos is the Guest Services supervisor at The Hospitality Hub and managed The Hub Hotel for seven months.

“The Hub is open to everyone. There are no criteria,” Amos said. “Even if there is a service we cannot provide, we’re going to connect you with whatever organization it is that can help you with whatever you need.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1ukK_0glL7r7C00

The new building at The Hospitality Hub offers a sitting area. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Amos says an ID is not needed to use services at The Hub and if the individual in question does not wish to give their name or any personal information, they will still be served.

“We’ve removed a lot of the barriers that keep people homeless,” Amos said. “Many opt out of shelters because they can’t come and go as they please, many need an ID or money. Being barrier free gives them autonomy and they feel like they have a say and a choice.”

Amos added that despite the shelter not providing overnight housing for men, they are welcome to use day services.

“This is going to meet a need that has been a need for a while,” Amos said. “I’ve noticed what one bed, a meal and someone to listen to your story really can do for someone.

“I think we’re going to see a change in the homeless population, and I hope people really give it a chance because we do want people to be successful and get out of homelessness.”

