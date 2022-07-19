ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita County Humane Society provides refuge for animals displaced by wildfires

By Courtney Delaney
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrwfd_0glL79np00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As wildfires blaze across Texoma one organization has opened its doors to help out residents with their four-legged family members.

In a Facebook post the Wichita County Humane Society said that if anyone needs to evacuate their horses or livestock due to fires, they have a few horse stalls that can be used.

In addition to livestock and horses, if any dogs need housing, they said to give them a call at 940-855-4941 for help.

The Wichita County Humane Society is located at 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd in Wichita Falls.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

WFACF creates emergency fire fund for VFDs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation has launched an emergency fire fund to assist volunteer fire departments impacted by recent wildfires in the area. Donations to the fund will be used specifically to help clear fuel costs incurred by VFDs in Wichita, Archer and Clay counties. Foundation President Leslie Schaffner hopes […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
County
Wichita County, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita County, TX
Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Wichita County, TX
Government
Texoma's Homepage

Blood Battle continues today in Wichita Falls and Seymour

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The competition between Team Franklinville and Team Sporter is still going strong as the Blood Battle continues Thursday afternoon at two different locations in Texoma! The Blood Battle is a contest between Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter and Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville to see which team can rally the most blood donors for the Texas Blood Institute […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The Monarch Migration Will Happen Soon

While you probably wouldn't notice while staying in city limits, the monarch butterfly migration is one of the coolest things to sweep through Oklahoma each year. Hailing from North-Central Oklahoma, I had never noticed it before moving to South Texas fresh out of school. Back in 2004, I had been...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Horse#Livestock#County Line
newschannel6now.com

Texas HHS hosts hiring event in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An agency with the goal of helping people access food, health care and cash assistance services held a two day hiring event this week. The Texas Health and Human Services commission is looking to fill multiple positions in Wichita Falls and across Texas. Employees in these positions will help those receiving assistance from Medicaid, SNAP and TANF.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Texoma's Homepage

Puppies rescued from Burk recovering with P.E.T.S. Clinic

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Six puppies are on their way to a healthier life after being rescued in Burkburnett Friday, July 15. Seven puppies were taken from North Texas Animal Shelter in Burkburnett on Friday and brought to P.E.T.S. Clinic for veterinarian care. All of the puppies tested positive for Parvo and were severely malnourished. […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
106.3 The Buzz

I Spotted This Big Cicada Killer Wasp Here in Wichita Falls

That’s one scary-looking bug right there. So, I was out for a jog on Wednesday morning when I noticed that big ol’ thing on the sidewalk. Ordinarily, I would keep my distance from any sort of flying bug that looks like it could inflict some serious pain on me, but it was pretty clear that it was deceased, so I snapped a couple of pics.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: Church Road Fire 100% contained

Check this story often for updates. We will update this story as the response to this fire continues. WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) —Local firefighters just cannot seem to catch a break as many spent Wednesday evening battling yet another wildfire. Multiple fire agencies responded to a growing grassfire off of Friberg Church Road near the Clay […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Blood Battle continues today at Loving Community Center

LOVING (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s only six more days to donate blood and Team Franklinville and Team Sporter hope you come out to today’s location. Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter and Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville are battling it out to see which team can get the most votes from blood donors from now until July 28, 2022.
LOVING, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy