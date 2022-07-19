ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IA

Congratulations to our Hairball winners!

By Jeff Winfield
1057kokz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to everyone who entered our text contest for Hairball tickets. The following listeners...

1057kokz.com

Comments / 0

kwit.org

A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Tyson Might Be Buying A Waterloo School

A Waterloo area school is closing down, but it could be getting a second life thanks to a few key players. News came out earlier this year that Elk Run Preschool would be closing its doors at the end of the school year. On June 6th, school staff shared a...
rejournals.com

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors closes two-property health portfolio in Iowa

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors closed the $16.4 million sale of the two-property UnityPoint Health Portfolio at 2413 W. Ridgeway and 419 Donald St. in Waterloo, Iowa. PRECAP Managing Principal Scott Niedergang and JDS Real Estate Services, Inc. represented both the seller, a physician partnership, and the all-cash buyer, a net leased fund structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust.
WATERLOO, IA
County
Grundy County, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
KCRG.com

Saturday afternoon heat followed by strong to severe storms

The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million. Nearly 200 boys and girls from first through eigth grade participated in the free camp. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the victims are Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

'Rail bikes' attraction opens in Boone Thursday

BOONE, Iowa — Iowans will get a chance Thursday to go on a ride that's the first of its kind in the Midwest. KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh got to try it out earlier this month. Rail Explorers is taking over some of Boone's tracks for a new attraction. The Boone Railroad goes right over part of the Des Moines River Valley known as Bass Point Creek High Trestle.
BOONE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cyclonefanatic.com

Where Iowa State projects in the Phil Steele preview

We’ve covered what Lindy’s and Athlon Sports‘ college football preview magazines have said about the Cyclones, but it’s time to get to the big one. Chris Williams and I sometimes joke about which magazine is the best between these three brands, with my childhood bias to Phil Steele coming out in full force. It’s been a running joke and can certainly be a debate if people want to spend their afternoons having one; I just like the layout and fillable schedules.
AMES, IA
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
sun-courier.com

Myers named as next G-R Jr. High/High School principal

The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District has named Anjuli Myers as the next principal of its Junior High and High School, which serves grades 7-12. Her hire will be official pending the formal background check and school board approval. Myers will be replacing Andy McQuillen who resigned recently (subject to release...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa town finally getting a new gas station after fires

MAXWELL, Iowa — The town of Maxwell is getting a gas station once again. "New Century FS" just bought the property that used to be a Casey's. In February, there were two fires at the store within a month. A teenager was charged with setting the fires. Casey's said...
MAXWELL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Bank Scam Sweeps Through Waterloo

If only that text or email you received saying you won 1 million dollars if you provide your social security number, bank account number, and credit card information were true... hopefully one of these days you get that lucky. A text message scam is spreading through Waterloo and it's possible you've already seen this message.
Hot 104.7

Well-Known Iowa Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

Iowa is home to some beautiful sights. Nestled between two of America's great rivers (the Mississippi and Missouri) and with plenty of things to see in the middle, the Hawkeye State is a lot more than just rolling fields of corn. That being said, one city, in particular, has the...
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA

