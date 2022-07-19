ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ISU raises more than $21 million again

By Brandyn Benter
 5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University said it raised $21.5 million during the 2021-2022 academic year.

More than $15.5 million of that came from donors in the state of Indiana. ISU’s Division of University Advancement said this is the second consecutive year that the school has raised more than $21.5 million.

The money comes from more than 6,800 donors and supports more than 730 funds and initiatives.

“We are so grateful to our alumni, friends, and corporate partners, who recognize Indiana State University’s vital role in providing educational quality and preparing the state’s next generation of leaders and innovators,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “The generosity of our donors and the expertise of our faculty open a world of opportunities for Sycamore students.”

ISU’s Give to Blue Day a record-breaking success

Contributions from individuals and businesses in the Wabash Valley accounted for $9.6 million.

“Our ISU Foundation Board and advancement team set and achieve bold goals in support of our University,” said Andrea Angel, Vice President for University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “The majority of gifts are in support of student scholarships and experiential learning opportunities. Our team is proud to represent our University and facilitate relationships with donors in support of our students.”

According to Angel, more than 1,500 individuals were first-time donors to the university.

WTWO/WAWV

