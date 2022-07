The Michigan hockey team has unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23, and it lines up to be an action-packed affair with both in-state and national opponents. The Wolverines' season formally begins Oct. 1 in an exhibition against Windsor, then the regular season kicks off a week later with a home series against Lindenwood Oct. 7-8. The Lions will be making their Division-I debut this season, after winning their four cluh hockey national championship this past Spring. The St. Louis-based program is coached by former Detroit Red Wings player Rick Zombo.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO