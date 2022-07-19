ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeze-Dried Blueberries Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Presence of Lead

By Samantha Leffler
Real Simple
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandStorm Inc. is voluntarily recalling two lots of its Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries due to the presence, or potential presence, of lead above the FDA's recommended limits. The blueberry pouches, which each weigh 1.2 oz., were distributed all over the United States via retail stores and online services. The...

www.realsimple.com

