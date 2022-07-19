ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Ozark Mountain Biscuit Food Truck

tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one is a stranger to the sight of the bright yellow Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company food truck. Whether you’ve indulged in their biscuit sandwiches or seen the truck camped at a local festival, it’s a Columbia staple. Owner Bryan Maness has been...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 1

 

tncontentexchange.com

He went to Love Coffee for a job, and found a community

Tomas Swenson prefers to sleep late, but on Tuesdays and Thursdays he wakes up early, makes himself a cup of coffee and leaves home to catch a bus. The journey starts around 9 a.m., when bus No. 3 takes Tomas from his home in Columbia to the Wabash bus station. From there, he hops on a second bus, then walks for 10 to 15 minutes and finally reaches his destination.
COLUMBIA, MO
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

The progressive city of Columbia, MO, has a rich history and vibrant future. With tons of entertainment options, a diverse economy and a low cost of living, it’s no wonder COMO has been consistently ranked one of the best places to live in the U.S. Home to the University of Missouri, it also earns high marks as one of the nation’s top college towns. From the Botanic Garden and Museum of Art and Archaeology to the Francis Quadrangle and Mizzou Sports Park, the university is home to landmark architecture, cultural offerings and elite SEC sports. It’s also an economic engine helping drive the city’s health care, research and high-tech industry sectors.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Dog dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Columbia couple’s yard

Today may be the "coolest" of the next few, with temperatures rising some into Sunday. Farmers in the Ozarks react to much-needed state assistance to help lessen the drought. New state bill makes unauthorized sleeping on state land a crime. The Springfield Cardinals General Manager says the four intruders are...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Heat wave will peak on Saturday, cooler next week

Columbia has broken the 100 degree mark for the last two days, and we will do it again tomorrow. Saturday will be the peak of this heatwave that we have been experiencing. The day will start out in the middle to upper 70s before rapidly rising above 100. Afternoon highs could near 102 with heat indices between 105 and 110.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Second day of the Boone County Fair kicks off with poultry show

A bloodcurdling squawk erupted from a robust, proud-chested rooster Tuesday. Beside his enclosure, a meek rock chicken named Goldie paced with her head down. A young girl in a bright green shirt smiled brightly as she passed by. The chickens sat in waiting for the Boone County Fair poultry show,...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking widespread drought across Missouri

Beginning in early June, Mid-Missouri along with parts of the Midwest has seen well below average rainfall totals paired with above average temperatures leading to more widespread drought conditions. Earlier today Governor Parson issued a Drought Alert for 53 counties in Missouri in efforts to combat related issues. An updated...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s I-70 and 63 interchange could get diverging diamond; feedback continues

Columbia-area residents packed the ARC facility on West Ash on Thursday to view detailed maps and exhibits of a proposed $140-million upgrade at heavily-traveled I-70 and Highway 63. That’s the busiest interchange in mid-Missouri. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin is pleased with the heavy turnout...
COLUMBIA, MO
tncontentexchange.com

DAVID WEBBER: Addressing homelessness in Columbia is an urgent matter

The Downtown Community Improvement District’s letter to the mayor and City Council calling for revoking the use of Wabash Station as a winter warming shelter may be a blessing in disguise if it energizes and focuses the council to take immediate action to address Columbia’s unsheltered residents. Don’t...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Crash shut down busy Jefferson City intersection Friday morning

A three-vehicle crash shut down Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City on Friday morning. A press release from Jefferson City Police Lt. Dave Williams states that the crash happened Friday at 6:54 am in the 500 block of Missouri Boulevard. According to the release, Kayla A. Morgan, 28, of Jefferson City,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Comeback Queen: Returning pageant contestant wins the crown

Cathrine Mayhan competed in the 2022 Boone County Fair Pageant to win the crown. Mayhan only just entered pageantry, with the 2021 Boone County Fair Pageant being her first. "We have a friend from church, and she came to (my sister and I) last year," Mayhan said. "They needed somebody to run and told us that we would be perfect for the fair queen."
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Canine sniffs out narcotic and 67 lbs of marijuana in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to the Lake of the Ozarks Monday afternoon following a WaveRunner crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Linn Creek Cove around 5:45 p.m. Troopers said Emme G. Thompson, 20, of Sunrise Beach, was jumping wakes with the WaveRunner when another WaveRunner crashed into The post Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged with shooting at another man on east end of town

A Columbia man is charged with shooting at another man on the east end of town. James Tatum III is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Tatum went to his son’s mother’s home...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Missing Attorney’s Body Found Inside Vehicle, At Lake Regional Hospital Parking Lot

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The body of a local attorney who has been missing since July 11 has been found in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. The Camden County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Brian Byrd was found in the backseat of his black Lexus in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Byrd was last seen leaving his Lake Ozark residence on Sweetwater Dr., on Sunday, July 10. Officials believe he was in the car for a majority of the time he was missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Former Mizzou & Rock Bridge pitcher excited to be a Giant

COLUMBIA- When Spencer Miles got the phone call on Monday it was the culmination of an unlikely dream. The former Rock Bridge Bruin and Mizzou pitcher was taken in the 4th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the San Francisco Giants. Starting his college career as a walk-on at Mizzou, Miles wasn't sure that day would come.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

