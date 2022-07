BEL AIRE, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in suburban Wichita say a driver who was speeding on a dirt road crashed into a tractor, injuring its driver and splitting it into two pieces. The incident happened in the Bel Aire area. The local police department said a vehicle traveling at excessive speeds on a dirt road crashed into the back of the tractor. The tractor was spit into two pieces and its operator was ejected 30 feet.

