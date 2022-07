Meta, the parent company of Facebook, released its 2022 Diversity Report, which shows the acceptance of remote work has led to a more diverse workforce. Like the rest of the country, the pandemic profoundly affected Meta and its workforce as remote work and hybrid schedules became normal. According to Meta Chief Diversity Officer Maxine Williams, the pandemic and the move to remote work have resulted in Meta hiring people who are fully remote and working in locations where Meta does not have an office.

