Corvallis, OR

Planning ahead for the Siuslaw Wilderness Area

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials seek public input on Siuslaw wilderness areas. Corvallis, OR, July 19, 2022—Officials of the Siuslaw National Forest seek public feedback on uses, values, and interests relating to the Forest’s four designated wilderness areas. Feedback on the wilderness areas will inform an upcoming amendment to the Siuslaw’s current Land and Resource...

kezi.com

Eugene gets a new mountain bike trail

EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene has a new trail specifically for downhill mountain biking, the city’s Parks & Open Space division said today. The new trail, called “Pipe Dream,” is located in Amazon Headwaters Park. It was built by volunteers from a number of local groups including the Eugene Mountain Bike Stewards and Disciples of Dirt, as well as Eugene Parks staff and Eugene’s levy-funded summer trail crew. It branches off from the Ridgeline Trail between Fox Hollow and Dillard West trailheads, and winds through the forest to the end of Center Way.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Effort underway to change Lane County to "Kalapuya County"

A campaign is underway to rename Lane County in honor of the region’s original Indigenous inhabitants. Currently, the county’s namesake is Joseph Lane, Oregon’s first territorial governor. Critics have said his pro-slavery sentiments and actions against Native Americans doesn’t jibe with today’s values. Following up...
LANE COUNTY, OR
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Board of Forestry, July 20

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
SALEM, OR
Herald and News

Foster Farms says it has 'no plans' to reopen Oregon chicken plant

CRESWELL, Ore. — Officials at Foster Farms say the poultry company has no plans to reopen its shuttered chicken processing plant here, despite applying with state regulators to renew the facility’s wastewater management permit. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality intends to reissue the permit, which was last...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Sad Tale of Tradewinds Kingfisher: When a Historic Oregon Coast Ship Had to be Destroyed

(Newport, Oregon) – 2013 was not a good year for some Oregon coast history buffs. It was the year the Lincoln County Historical Society in Newport had to demolish a beloved part of the area's past, and a bit of an unusual piece at that. This beautiful relic was on the National Historic Register – it had been since 1991. But it was a ship, not a house or structure, or some kind of smaller artifact. (Photo courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society)
NEWPORT, OR
#Forest Service#Forest Plan#Cummins Creek Wilderness#Staircase Wilderness#Drift Creek Wilderness#Rock Creek Wilderness#The Oregon Wilderness Act
kezi.com

Officials weigh in on Oregon22 crowds and business impact

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the World Athletics Championships continue, fans are coming in and out of Hayward and exploring Eugene. Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County said visitor numbers are where they had hoped they would be heading into the World Athletics Championships. "The number of people here in town...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Road Work; DMV Closure; National Night Out; Doc Talk

Road work on 9th street finishes up this week as cleanup of the project continues. There is still striping left to be done. This week the City of Florence moves on to two other road projects. Beginning tomorrow portions of the roadway on 10th and 12th street will receive chip seal in the Nopal and Maple area the following week crews will be on Spruce Street from 37th to 42nd Street. Continue to use caution in work areas.
FLORENCE, OR
klcc.org

New housing development would bend Eugene height restrictions

New plans would expand housing near the 5th Street Market in Eugene. The two developments would be seven stories tall and create 325 housing units. Developer Obie Companies is requesting a height exemption to build to 95-feet, which they said would make the project economically feasible. Monday night, City Council...
EUGENE, OR
thelundreport.org

New Oregon Merger Review Program OK’s First Deal

In the first test of Oregon’s new health care merger review program, officials have approved a change in ownership of two hospice facilities in the state as part of a multi-billion nationwide transaction. The approval came despite fears voiced by three advocacy groups that the new majority owner, a...
OREGON STATE
newschoolbeer.com

Vagabond Brewing has permanently closed all locations

Salem, and Portland, Oregon’s Vagabond Brewing has permanently ceased operations and closed all locations. Founded in 2012 by three friends Dean Howes, Alvin Klausen, and James Cardwell, who had all previously served in the Marine Corps together, Vagabond Brewing was the fresh and modern new brewery in Salem when it first opened as a taproom/brewpub in 2014 and later expanded to as many as 4 locations in Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Shred Day at Lincoln County Courthouse parking lot

SAVE THE DATE — On Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a “Shred Day” at the Lincoln County Courthouse parking lot located at 225 West Olive Street, Newport, OR 97365. The event is being held in an effort to combat identity theft and financial fraud for our citizens and assist them in protecting their personal privacy.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Stand By Me Day Celebration is Back in Oregon This Weekend

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
opb.org

4th District race: Skarlatos has post-primary fundraising edge over Hoyle

Newly-released fundraising reports show that Republican Alek Skarlatos has raised more money than Democrat Val Hoyle since the May primary in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. Skarlatos outraised Hoyle to the tune of about $100,000 in the fundraising period that ended on June 30. He brought in $470,000, the bulk...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Yamhill County gun ordinance struck down

Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles declares Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance null and void. A circuit court judge has struck down Yamhill County's controversial Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance (SASO), characterizing it is an affront to state law. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Yamhill County in October 2021 in...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

RV fire damages two homes in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire put out a house fire on Haig Street in Eugene that was also threatening nearby trees earlier today. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. today, July 20. Officials say crews arrived to find an RV completely engulfed in a fire that was beginning to spread to two homes and nearby trees. Despite the fire’s spread, officials say firefighters were able to contain it shortly after showing up, and had the fire entirely extinguished a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR

