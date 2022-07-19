ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Packed lineup to rock Kingsport’s Fun Fest July 21-23

993thex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA packed lineup is set to perform at Fun Fest in Kingsport this week. Taking the stage at J. Fred Johnson Stadium...

www.993thex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

Eastman: Power outage, release of iodine cause plumes of purple vapor

Officials with Eastman Chemical Company say as of noon on Friday that its Kingsport manufacturing site is experiencing a power outage. Eastman is working to shut down operations safely while crews work to restore power. Officials go on to say community members may have seen purple vapor/steam on site Friday...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport, TN
Government
993thex.com

Protesters Removed From JC Commission Meeting

A protester was removed from Thursday night’s Johnson City City Commission meeting after interrupting a discussion that was on the evening’s agenda. Protester David Hall was trying to present a list of demands to the city concerning alleged mishandling of rape cases by the Johnson City Police Department. Hall was asked to return to his seat several times by Mayor Joe Wise and finally after refusing to do so was removed by a police officer at the request of Mayor Wise. Hall and a group of protesters have filed suit against the police department over allegations it has mishandled rape cases that have come before the police department. The city is searching for a national expert to conduct a third party, outside review of the department.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Report: California suppliers of fentanyl-laced pills indicted in Southwest Virginia

A federal grand jury has indicted two California residents who prosecutors said supplied pills laced with fentanyl to dealers in Southwest Virginia. Alexander Ortiz, 25, and Jorge Perez, Jr, 24, both face drug conspiracy charges. The pills were ordered by dealers based in Wise County who then sold the drugs to two teenage victims who were treated for overdoses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
993thex.com

Johnson City Officials Looking For Third Party, Outside Firm To Examine JCPD Allegations

In November, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will conduct a regular assessment of the Johnson City Police Department. And now, at the request of the city, that commission will also focus on the department’s handling of alleged rape cases. All this comes as Johnson City officials search for an third party, outside firm to look into whether the JCPD mishandled any rape cases that came before them. A lawsuit making those allegations has been filed against the city by a former Assistant District Attorney who worked in the police department at one time.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Woman Arrested After Hitting Boyfriend In Head With Drywall Hammer

Johnson City Police arrest a woman who allegedly took a dry wall hammer and hit her boyfriend in the head. Police responded to 2804 Plymouth Road No.5 and arrested Sharon L. Carlton. Authorities say a male victim on the scene told them his girlfriend had struck in the head with a drywall hammer. Police reported the male had injuries consistent with the allegations he made. Carlton is charged with aggravated Domestic Assault. Carlton is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on bond.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Ford
Person
Jamey Johnson
993thex.com

Sullivan County’s COVID Case Rate On The Rise During Past Week

The Tri Cities region’s largest county, Sullivan, while not in the high level of spread for COVID19 has seen its case rate jump by more than 30 percent in the past seven days. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control, who also reports just over 57 percent of the more than 102 thousand people in the county have been fully vaccinated. More than 67 percent of children five years old have had at least one dose of the vaccine. And just over 85 percent of those 65 years of age have been fully vaccinated.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy