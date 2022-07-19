ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza Wheel Set to Serve Up Slices This Fall

 3 days ago
Photo: Google Street View

Pizza Wheel will debut at 314 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046 — the former home of Upper Crust Pizza & Grill — sometime in September, according to owners Dan and Chelsea Katz. Though the duo is shooting for a fall opening, an exact date has yet to be determined.

West Ave Grille — a family-owned eatery — has lived at 718 West Avenue since 2001. The over-20-year-old business recently spawned an event-catering food truck called Wagon Wheels (a play on the original restaurant’s acronym, W.A.G.) and is seemingly thriving both as a mainstay and mobile food biz. That said, What Now Philly caught up with Dan and Chelsea — the busy brains behind the new venture — to find out who inspired their pizza path and what we can anticipate from the upcoming pies:

WNP: What can customers expect from this new establishment?

D & C: Customers can expect a new neighborhood gem that’s both family-friendly and the perfect local date-night spot as we are BYOB. We will also be serving classic entrees and fresh pasta dishes, in addition to our pizza

WNP: Where did the idea for Pizza Wheel come from? Is there a story behind the name?

D & C: We felt like we wanted to offer more to our community as they’ve supported us throughout so many years, but we wanted to give them a different concept.

Being that we were fresh into our venture with Wagon Wheels, the name was the perfect fit to expand from our roots (WAG). We wanted to create a “family” of names — we even refer to our staff as WAG FAM. It’s so important to us to create that love; everyone is treated like family because we want to ensure the most comfortable and pleasant dining experience.

WNP: Any special menu items or menu details you’re excited to share?

D & C: We are building off of old family recipes and creating some new ones of our own for excellent homemade dishes, but you’ll have to try us out to know exactly what we will be serving up!

