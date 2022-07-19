ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

More school boards continue to condemn Arnn’s comments and Governor Lee’s actions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boards of education in Bristol Tennessee and Sullivan County are the most recent councils to pass a resolution of support for their teachers following the fallout from...

Johnson City Press

Three removed from tense Johnson City Commission meeting

Concerns over two contentious issues took center stage at the Johnson City Commission’s meeting on Thursday — a meeting that saw three people escorted out by police before it ended. The meeting was moving steadily along until commissioners got to a public hearing and second reading of an...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Sullivan Commission Call Off Meeting Due To COVID Outbreak

Normally following a Thursday night Sullivan County Commission meeting we would be reporting on activities from the commission meeting. But Thursday night there were no commission activities because Mayor Richard Venable and several other commissioners have come down with COVID. The monthly meeting has been rescheduled for next Thursday, July 28 at six pm at the Blountville Courthouse.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Are Sullivan schools afraid of competition?

Competition drives relentless improvements in quality and cost, says McKinsey & Co., a global management consulting firm. If a product costs less and improves on a competing product, it will win out in the marketplace. Yet, when it comes to the product of public education, competition is not only frowned...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County Schools make administrative changes

Carter County Schools announces administrative changes for the 2022-2023 school year. Our administrative goal is to provide our students and staff with highly qualified educators and administrators in key positions of responsibility and leadership. DR. DIANA BOWERS has been named Assistant Director of Schools & Human Resources. Dr. Bowers earned...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Organizers announce Washington County, VA fair lineup

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event. The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17. News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

JCPD protesters shut down at Johnson City Commission meeting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several protesters were shut down by city leaders during a Johnson City Commission meeting. Thursday night’s meeting was the second in which a group of protesters listed several demands for city leaders in the wake of a federal lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit filed by former federal attorney Kateri […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Protesters Removed From JC Commission Meeting

A protester was removed from Thursday night’s Johnson City City Commission meeting after interrupting a discussion that was on the evening’s agenda. Protester David Hall was trying to present a list of demands to the city concerning alleged mishandling of rape cases by the Johnson City Police Department. Hall was asked to return to his seat several times by Mayor Joe Wise and finally after refusing to do so was removed by a police officer at the request of Mayor Wise. Hall and a group of protesters have filed suit against the police department over allegations it has mishandled rape cases that have come before the police department. The city is searching for a national expert to conduct a third party, outside review of the department.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Mountain City mayor suspends city recorder following misconduct arrest

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan has officially suspended the city recorder following her and a former employee’s arrest. A release from the mayor on Thursday states Sheila Shaw has been suspended until further notice due to her being charged with official misconduct. Jordan specified in the release that his decision […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Mountain City recorder, clerk both arrested for ‘official misconduct’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, two Mountain City employees have been charged with felony misconduct. According to City Mayor Jerry Jordan, City Recorder Sheila Shaw is facing a charge of Official Misconduct and former city hall clerk Donna Nelson is facing charges of theft between $2,500 and […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Schools officials chalk shooter drill up as a success

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools (JCS) and multiple agencies conducted an active shooter drill on Thursday at Science Hill High School. Officials announced in a news release that the drill began at 9 a.m., and school officials assured the community that the heavy police presence at the school’s campus allows school leaders […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

KPD: Eastman reps were invited to emergency center, but didn’t show up

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a community in the middle of summer festivities awoke to alerts of iodine releases in the air and oil spills in the river, Kingsport law enforcement officials revealed that they extended an invitation to Eastman representatives in their emergency communications hub — but weren’t taken up on the offer. At […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

New police chief appointed in Weber City

WEBER CITY, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Weber City has a new police chief. Donald Harding III told News 5 he was appointed at a meeting Tuesday night. Harding has 10 years of law enforcement experience with Norton, Pennington Gap, and Kingsport. Harding said there are two officers...
WEBER CITY, VA

Community Policy