More school boards continue to condemn Arnn’s comments and Governor Lee’s actions

A protester was removed from Thursday night’s Johnson City City Commission meeting after interrupting a discussion that was on the evening’s agenda. Protester David Hall was trying to present a list of demands to the city concerning alleged mishandling of rape cases by the Johnson City Police Department. Hall was asked to return to his seat several times by Mayor Joe Wise and finally after refusing to do so was removed by a police officer at the request of Mayor Wise. Hall and a group of protesters have filed suit against the police department over allegations it has mishandled rape cases that have come before the police department. The city is searching for a national expert to conduct a third party, outside review of the department.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO