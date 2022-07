Illinois State Police District 7 were extremely busy investigating two serious accidents near the eastbound Annawan interchange on Route 80 Wednesday July 20. The afternoon started out with a single vehicle accident that occurred at 2:20 PM on the eastbound Annawan exit with a single vehicle overturn. The car left the roadway and overturned. The driver and one of the two passengers were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ANNAWAN, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO