Perquimans' Thach selected in 18th round of 2022 Major League Baseball Draft

Perquimans County’s Tanner Thach was selected 556th overall, the final pick of the 18th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, by the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday afternoon.

Pirates head coach Justin Roberson told the Daily Advance following the selection that Thach has already turned down offers that would have had him drafted in earlier rounds and as of Tuesday evening, it was not yet determined if he will sign or if he will stick to his UNC-Wilmington commitment.

Thach recently completed his senior season with the Perquimans High School baseball program, leading the Pirates to a second straight 1A NCHSAA state title.

He was named the most valuable player in both state championship victories.

Thach was also named the 2022 1A state player of the year by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association after hitting for a .478 batting average with 12 home runs and pitching to a 0.10 earned-run average, 139 strikeouts and a 13-0 record.

After Perquimans defeated Cherryville to win the state championship on June 4, Thach continued baseball into the summer with the Edenton Steamers, joining other college-aged players in the wooden-bat league.

According to the Steamers’ website, he was the team leader in home runs with six, runs batted in with 23, a .386 batting average and .443 on-base percentage.