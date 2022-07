PORT HENRY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain’s lake monster, Champ, has had many sightings over the decades, but now he’ll be seen on the silver screen. Richard Rossi is co-creator of “Lucy and the Lake Monster,” a new film being shot last week near Port Henry in Bulwagga Bay. Filming will last the next four weeks in various locations, turning a lakeside cabin into an enchanted house of folklore. “It’s going to be the home of ‘Poppa,’ my character, the grandfather, and Lucy, his granddaughter,” Rossi said.

