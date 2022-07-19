Mills Administration Awards Nearly $20 Million From Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to 13 Maine Communities to Protect Infrastructure from the Effects of Climate Change
Cities and towns across Maine will use grants to improve local resilience against climate effects such as flooding, rising sea levels, and extreme storms. Governor Janet Mills announced today that 13 communities in Maine will receive nearly $20 million in grants through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan for municipal investments...www.maine.gov
Comments / 0