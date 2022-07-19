ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mills Administration Awards Nearly $20 Million From Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to 13 Maine Communities to Protect Infrastructure from the Effects of Climate Change

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCities and towns across Maine will use grants to improve local resilience against climate effects such as flooding, rising sea levels, and extreme storms. Governor Janet Mills announced today that 13 communities in Maine will receive nearly $20 million in grants through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan for municipal investments...

