Mills Administration Awards Nearly $20 Million From Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to 13 Maine Communities to Protect Infrastructure from the Effects of Climate Change

The Office of MaineCare Services has launched Primary Care Plus (PCPlus), a new initiative to support primary health care, advance health care quality, and improve the efficiency of health care spending. PCPlus enables MaineCare to replace the prior outdated and convoluted system of payments and offer primary care practices a single, integrated process for reimbursement with greater flexibility and incentives to meet MaineCare members’ health care needs.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO