Jody Gutierrez, 6, and Josiah Gutierrez, 4, abducted by biological mom

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The two children have been reunited with their legal guardian. The mother, Jemima Gutierrez was arrested and is facing several charges for kidnapping, domestic violence, and interfering with parental custody.

MIAMI – The search is on for two children abducted from their legal guardian by their biological mother.

Miami-Dade police say 6-year-old Jody Gutierrez and 4-year-old Josiah Gutierrez were taken near SW 186 Street and SW 107 Avenue on Sunday.

Jody was wearing an orange T-shirt, black skirt and silver sandals. Josiah was in a blue plaid shirt with a hoodie, gray pants and blue shoes with white trim.

MDPD has identified their mother as Jemina Reina Gutierrez. Her last known address was an apartment in the 8000 block of Dahila Drive in Naples.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

