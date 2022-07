Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation into the suspicious death of Mary Anderson, the 23-year-old Harvard woman whose body was found in her pickup truck in Brattleboro, Vermont, early Tuesday morning. Anyone who might have seen her, 34-year-old Matthew Davis, or Anderson’s truck from late Saturday night through early Tuesday morning should contact Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Photos of Anderson, Davis, and Anderson’s truck, a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20, are available on the Harvard Police Department’s Facebook page.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO