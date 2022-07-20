HEAT ALERT: Intense heat to linger across NJ; feels-like temps rise into the 100s

New Jersey will see dangerously warm temperatures for the next several days, with daytime highs in the 90s.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that the feels-like temperatures will feel as if conditions are above 100 degrees.

New Jersey residents are urged to limit their time outdoors during the hottest periods, wear loose and light-fitting clothing while outside, and be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather

MORE: Safety tips: Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid conditions. Daytime highs around 97 degrees. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures cooling into the mid- to low-70s.

MORE: 8 tips for working safely during hot weather

GUIDE: Cooling centers around the tri-state area

THURSDAY: Similar weather to Wednesday. Daytime highs around 96 degrees. Overnight lows dipping to around 75. There is a chance for some storms by the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies. Daytime highs around 96 degrees. Overnight lows around 75.

MORE: 15 tips to help you save energy and money during peak summer days

MORE: 13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat

MORE: 12 tips to help keep your pets cool during the dog days of summer

WEEKEND: Weekend temperatures should remain in the 90s. Saturday could see an increase of clouds.