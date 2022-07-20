ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

HEAT ALERT: Intense heat to linger across NJ; feels-like temps rise into the 100s

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

New Jersey will see dangerously warm temperatures for the next several days, with daytime highs in the 90s.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that the feels-like temperatures will feel as if conditions are above 100 degrees.

New Jersey residents are urged to limit their time outdoors during the hottest periods, wear loose and light-fitting clothing while outside, and be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhldY_0glKZGDn00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather

MORE: Safety tips: Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid conditions. Daytime highs around 97 degrees. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures cooling into the mid- to low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtuQR_0glKZGDn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aF8Ib_0glKZGDn00

MORE: 8 tips for working safely during hot weather

GUIDE: Cooling centers around the tri-state area

THURSDAY: Similar weather to Wednesday. Daytime highs around 96 degrees. Overnight lows dipping to around 75. There is a chance for some storms by the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVE1T_0glKZGDn00

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies. Daytime highs around 96 degrees. Overnight lows around 75.

MORE: 15 tips to help you save energy and money during peak summer days

MORE: 13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat

MORE: 12 tips to help keep your pets cool during the dog days of summer

WEEKEND: Weekend temperatures should remain in the 90s. Saturday could see an increase of clouds.

New Jersey 101.5

NJ heat wave day 2: Less humid, no storms, still hot

Monday was not a good weather day. The atmosphere was like a soggy sponge, filled with humidity. That led to a suffocating, sweltering day. And also fueled some super-soaker thunderstorms. In northeastern New Jersey, around Bergen and Essex counties, rainfall totals topped 3 inches. It was also the first of...
