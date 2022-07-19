ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Preserved-Lemon Cake That Got Me A Job

Bon Appétit
 3 days ago

Join Zaynab Issa as she makes a simple preserved-lemon tea cake in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen, a recipe that put her on the path to joining the BA staff. See the full recipe here:...

www.bonappetit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Tried Asparagus Parm and I’m Never Going Back

Italian American classics are pure comfort food. It makes no difference if I am served chicken or eggplant Parmesan — as long as the dish has crispy breadcrumbs, gooey cheese, and tangy marinara sauce, I am happy. Here at Kitchn we’ve reimagined the dish in countless ways — air-fried, stacked, and even stuffed. I thought I’d seen every possible variation on this dish, but content creators on Instagram never cease to surprise me. Enter: Diane Morrisey and her sheet pan asparagus Parm. With a gap in my meal plan, I took Morrisey’s post as a sign to try it for myself.
RECIPES
Simplemost

How To Make Flavorful And Easy Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets

Grilled shrimp is the perfect summer dish. Light, flavorful, and so versatile, grilled shrimp is a crowd-pleaser that can work as an appetizer, a side dish, or even as an entree. And if you haven’t tried making shrimp in foil packets yet, you are missing out! Using a foil packet...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Bon Appetit#Bon App Tit#Food Drink#Ba#Moroccan
Bon Appétit

How a 24-Year-Old Waitress Eats on $18K a Year in Durham, NC

Welcome to The Receipt, a series documenting how Bon Appétit readers eat and what they spend doing it. Each food diary follows one anonymous reader’s week of expenses related to groceries, restaurant meals, coffee runs, and every bite in between. In this time of rising food costs, The Receipt reveals how folks—from different cities, with different incomes, on different schedules—are figuring out their food budgets. Think Refinery29’s Money Diaries but only food or The Grub Street Diet but regular people.
DURHAM, NC
Bon Appétit

Chris Makes Steak With Umami Butter Sauce

Join Chris Morocco in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as he makes his strip steak with umami butter sauce recipe. The creamy fusion of butter and Sriracha that compliments the seared steak starts with a base of caramelized miso - deepening its savory-nutty flavor and adding body to the finished dressing.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bon Appétit

Salty Grapefruit Refresher

Nonalcoholic mixed drinks are often quite sweet because the antidote—bitterness—is tough to add without a spirit or liqueur. Here we tap into that balancing flavor profile with a combination of preserved lemon purée (made from whole preserved lemons, bitter rind and all) and grapefruit juice. The salt in the preserved lemon also helps to keep things from tilting into soda territory; the result is like a grown-up Gatorade you’ll want to sip all summer long.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

The Instant Pot Can Be Your Summer Cooking Hero

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the heat of high summer sets in, the meals I turn to usually involve quick prep, minimal cleanup, and, most important, as little time as possible standing in front of a hot stove. Salads, sandwiches, and no-bake desserts jump into the weekly rotation. But after one too many caprese salads or grilled hot dogs, I start to crave meals that deliver big, complex flavor—the type that usually requires a three-hour simmer on the stove or a long roast in the oven.
RETAIL
Mashed

Classic Béchamel Sauce Recipe

When it comes to sauces, classic béchamel sauce is the Jack of all trades. This sauce is easy to whip up and is suitable for a beginner cook to make, and it only requires a few ingredients. This makes it light on the wallet and an easy trip to the grocery store.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Sheet-Pan Pizza Is Cheaper Than Delivery, and Way More Fun

To food editor Shilpa Uskokovic, when it comes to home cooking, cheap is the greatest compliment. Each month, in What a Steal, she’s sharing a highly craveable recipe—and showing us how to save some $$$ along the way. Everything everywhere is expensive right now, but home cooking will...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried The Pasta Queen’s No-Cook Tomato Sauce and It’s My New Summer Go-To

I’m going to come right out and say it: I’m a bit of a pasta snob. If I’m going to commit to making a pasta recipe, the pasta should always be cooked to al dente in heavily salted water, and the sauce must be finished with starchy pasta water — or the “tears of the Gods,” as The Pasta Queen refers to it. She’s someone I trust whole-heartedly. I can always rely on the endless stream of pasta-night inspo on her Instagram page to check all those boxes.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Sheet-Pan Corn Pizza With Kimchi and Hot Dogs

Sheet-pan pizza is simply focaccia all dressed up and ready to hit the town on a Friday night. It’s ideal feed-a-crowd, clear-the-fridge, one-and-done fare, an exercise in economy, and a welcome addition to your weekly meal plan. A sturdy half-sheet pan, big glugs of olive oil, and a trusty dough (store-bought is fine, homemade is gold star worthy) are the only nonnegotiables. Everything else is dealer’s choice. While nubbins of corn are a no-brainer in the summer, this pizza is wonderful topped with thin slices of raw sweet potato or butternut squash in the fall or winter.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Guava-and-Cheese Doesn’t Stop at Pastelitos

Since childhood, I was never on board the PB&J bandwagon. For me, the jelly is overly sweet and the peanut butter uncomfortably mouth-coating. But when I first took a bite of my newly preferred alternative—guava and cheese—my taste buds rejoiced. “Guava and cheese is the Cuban peanut butter...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Ojai, California

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Only 90 minutes north of Los Angeles by car and 15 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, Ojai has long been a go-to place for Angelenos to get away and recharge. The town is tucked into a valley of the same name, surrounded by mountain ranges. A feeling of serenity permeates the main street (Ojai Ave.) and the encompassing landscape is lush with citrus and avocado groves, wildflower fields, and hiking trails. Against this beautiful backdrop, a burgeoning restaurant scene has taken shape, one that displays the open-heartedness and geniality for which the town is known. In the last year alone, a flurry of creative, warm, and downright delicious bakeries and restaurants have opened their doors to celebrate the bounty of a wonderful agricultural region.
OJAI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy