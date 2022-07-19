ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber to relaunch world tour after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195iNK_0glKQ6EJ00

( The Hill ) — Justin Bieber is relaunching his “Justice” tour, more than a month after saying he had been sidelined by a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

A representative for the “Ghost” singer confirmed that Bieber’s international tour would resume on July 31 in Italy, Variety reported Tuesday .

Bieber is poised to perform at stops in Europe, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

The 28-year-old performer revealed last month in an Instagram post that he had partial facial paralysis as a result of the syndrome, a disorder that affects the facial nerves near one ear.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber told fans.

“I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down,” he said at the time, announcing that several North American tour dates — including stops in Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Boston, among others — would be postponed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

Benton mother facing charges in death of 3-year-old son

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police say a woman in custody facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old child. According to Benton Police Department, 31-year-old Nneka Seville of Benton is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of her son back in February, with additional charges expected. The Benton...
BENTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up During a Boat Day in Idaho

Justin Bieber continues to enjoy some much-needed time off following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. On July 11, the 28-year-old singer was photographed on a boat day with wife Hailey Bieber and friends in Coeur d'Alene, ID. The two looked smitten as they cuddled up and shared some kisses while soaking up the sun. Justin also shared an Instagram album featuring photos from his trip that same day.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#International Tour#Justice#North American#Nexstar Media Inc
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Issues Brutal Response To Gillie Da Kid's 'Cow' Diss

Rick Ross has responded to Gillie Da Kid after he ridiculed his recent cow purchase. In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 14), the MMG mogul subliminally fired back at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, claiming he spends more money on his cattle than Gillie does on his family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
South Ameriica
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy