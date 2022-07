Kobe Bryant remains an inspiration for sports stars in times of prosperity and adversity — even after the tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend three years ago. Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality” has been a source of guidance for both friends and rivals. Even though the five-time NBA champion grew up a New York Metz fan and started rooting for the L.A. Dodgers after joining the Lakers, New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge recently opened up on how the NBA great’s determination “helps him lock in” during games.

