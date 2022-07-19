ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

2022 3M Open Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d99LT_0glKJAM500
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

With the final men’s major championship of the season behind us, it’s time to get ready for the stretch run heading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Up first is the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. TPC Twin Cities is a par-71 layout measuring 7,431 yards. Arnold Palmer was the course architect.

Cameron Champ won the event last year with a score of 15 under, beating Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel by two strokes. Champ is back in the field, along with Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama, who’s eighth in the FedEx Cup standings.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the 2022 3M Open. All times listed are ET.

3M Open: Best bets | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

First round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

7:50 a.m.

Derek Lamely, Adam Svensson, Matthias Schwab

8:01 a.m.

Scott Piercy, Parker McLachlin, Scott Gutschewski

8:12 a.m.

Bo Van Pelt, Ricky Barnes, Matt Wallace

8:23 a.m.

Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli

8:34 a.m.

Sung Kang, C.T. Pan, Danny Willett

8:45 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt

8:56 a.m.

Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati, David Lingmerth

9:07 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore, Vaughn Taylor

9:18 a.m.

Brice Garnett, Derek Ernst, Nick Watney

9:29 a.m.

Brendan Steele, K.J. Choi, Kramer Hickok

9:40 a.m.

Mark Hensby, Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman

9:51 a.m.

Andrew Novak, Brett Drewitt, Daniel Gale

10:02 a.m.

Chase Seiffert, Seth Reeves, Mardy Fish

1:00 p.m.

Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:11 p.m.

Wesley Bryan, Sam Ryder, Hayden Buckley

1:22 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, Brandon Hagy, Stephan Jaeger

1:33 p.m.

Tony Finau, Jason Day, Davis RIley

1:44 p.m.

Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Michael Thompson

1:55 p.m.

J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Adam Long

2:06 p.m.

Ryan Armour, Adam Schenk, Hank Lebioda

2:17 p.m.

Kevin Chappell, Ben Crane, Max McGreevy

2:28 p.m.

Daniel Chopra, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges

2:39 p.m.

Jonathan Byrd, John Huston, Greyson Sigg

2:50 p.m.

Michael Gligic, Dawie van der Walt, Chris Gotterup

3:01 p.m.

Bo Hoag, Nick Hardy, Chris Naegel

3:12 p.m.

Ben Kohles, Jared Wolfe, Mo Lim

10th hole

Tee time Players

7:50 a.m.

Chris Stroud, Robbert Garrigus, Brian Davis

8:01 a.m.

Matt Every, Arjun Atwal, Matthew NeSmith

8:12 a.m.

Chesson Hadley, Sahith Theegala, J.H. Kim

8:23 a.m.

Tom Hoge, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

8:34 a.m.

Martin Laird, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler

8:45 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd

8:56 a.m.

J.J. Henry, Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy

9:07 a.m.

James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Bill Haas

9:18 a.m.

Jason Dufner, Sueng-Yul Noh, Doug Ghim

9:29 a.m.

Satoshi Kodaira, Ted Potter, Jr., David Hearn

9:40 a.m.

James Bohn, David Skinns, Brandon Matthews

9:51 a.m.

Jim Knous, Curtis Thompson, Cole Hammer

10:02 a.m.

Jeff Overton, Dylan Wu, Dylan Menante

1:00 p.m.

D.A. Points, Kevin Stadler, John Huh

1:11 p.m.

Grayson Murray, D.J. Trahan, Roger Sloan

1:22 p.m.

Ben Martin, Tommy Gainey, George McNeill

1:33 p.m.

Andrew Landry, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire

1:44 p.m.

Ryan Brehm, Nate Lashley, Emiliano Grillo

1:55 p.m.

Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Martin Trainer

2:06 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Austin Cook, John Merrick

2:17 p.m.

Jonas Blixt, Aaron Baddeley, Camilo Villegas

2:28 p.m.

Scott Brown, Sean O’Hair, Cameron Percy

2:39 p.m.

Danny Lee, Paul Goydos, Joseph Bramlett

2:50 p.m.

Callum Tarren, Joshua Creel, Jeff Sorenson

3:01 p.m.

Jonathan Kaye, Austin Smotherman, Rick Lamb

3:12 p.m.

Justin Lower, Paul Barjon, Andre Metzger

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, July 21st

TV

Golf Channel: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, July 22nd

TV

Golf Channel: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 23rd

TV

Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

CBS:

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, July 24th

TV

Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

CBS:

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of 3M Open as LIV Golf rumour lingers

Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn through injury after shooting a disastrous 6-over 77 in round one of the 3M Open on the PGA Tour. Matsuyama, 30, has endured a rollercoaster run of form of late with a bizarre disqualification at the Memorial Tournament preceding a fourth at the US Open, missed cut at the Scottish Open and tie for 68th at the 150th Open Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘That is incredible’: The insane break on this pro’s 4-footer will make you wince

If you watched a certain Tom Hoge birdie putt from the first round of the 3M Open Thursday with no other context, you might not be able to tell. When Hoge stepped onto the 586-yard 18th hole (his 9th of the day) at TPC Twin Cities, his scorecard was clean, nary a square in sight. Then he reached the green in two. After lagging his 38-footer to about four feet, Hoge was thinking 4. With five other birds on his scorecard, another at 18 would ultimately have given him a tie for the lead at six under with Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im at the end of the first round.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Blaine, MN
Sports
City
Blaine, MN
Golf.com

Brandel Chamblee fires back after Greg Norman ‘talking bobblehead’ dig

The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues, and the same can be said for Greg Norman and Brandel Chamblee. Chamblee, Golf Channel’s lead analyst, has long been one of the most vocal critics of the new Saudi-backed league that continues to snatch players away from the PGA Tour and disrupt the pro game. Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, has also been one of Chamblee’s primary targets.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson sends bizarre video message welcoming David Feherty to LIV Golf

LIV Golf has continued to send more shockwaves through the sport by appointing the popular and entertaining David Feherty to their broadcast team. Feherty has worked for CBS and NBC in his media career, but now he has taken a controversial step in joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series, showing that the Saudi-backed tour wants a strong broadcast line up as well as a strong playing line-up.
GOLF
Outsider.com

LOOK: Open Champion Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel Land a Monster at Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament

One week, Cameron Smith is hoisting the Claret Jug above his head as the winner of the 150th Open Championship. The next, he’s Captain Smith — sailor of Sisters Creek. Fresh off the first major victory of his career, the PGA Tour star was seen sailing Friday with fellow golfer Billy Horschel. The two made their way along the inner coastal of Jacksonville, Florida, in the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Henrik Stenson is another dishonest LIV Golf player, but Europe knew he was a risky Ryder Cup gamble

For a sport that prides itself on values like honesty, honor and integrity, golf sure seems over-populated with people whose word is worth about as much as a phlegm sundae on a sweltering day. ’Twas always thus, of course, no matter how energetically the PGA Tour marketed everyone as being of admirable character and charitable bearing. Thanks to Greg Norman’s ongoing abuse of the Clown Prince’s checkbook, at least now less work is required to identify the game’s most hollow charlatans. Just lob a dart at the LIV Golf line-up. And don’t feel the need to aim carefully.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tee
Golf.com

Masters champ bizarrely mishits — and a newer rule is called on

Bernhard Langer was not penalized. An update to the rules of golf covered him there. But he could not duck awkwardness. “Well, the dreaded two-chip,” analyst Gary Koch said of Langer’s dreaded two-chip, caught on Golf Channel’s broadcast of Friday’s Senior Open second round. Of course,...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Leaderboard stacked with top-ranked talent after Round 2 of Evian Championship

It's the stuff fans and players live for: to have seven of the world’s best with a chance to win heading into the weekend of a major championship. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, No. 3 Nelly Korda, No. 4 Lydia Ko, No. 8 Hyo Joo Kim, No. 10 Brooke Henderson, No. 12 Sei Young Kim and former world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu are positioned atop the leaderboard following Round 2 of the Amundi Evian Championship. Each of them has a chance to win another major title with 36-holes to play. Combined they account for 10 major titles.
GOLF
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#3m Open#Tpc Twin Cities#Fedex Cup#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy