ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Council approves Burlington overdose prevention site

By Dana Casullo
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcLQk_0glKID2T00

Burlington, VT — The Burlington City Council has voted in favor of researching the opening of an overdose prevention site, while state officials continue to question the benefits of these facilities.

“This resolution really calls for the state to take action on overdose prevention sites acknowledging that 215 Vermonters died last year as a result of an opioid-related overdose that is the highest number that the department of health has ever recorded,” said Ward 3 Burlington City Councilor Joe Magee.

Magee says safe injection sites serve as a safe place for those using drugs while connecting them to resources that may encourage recovery. “It’s hard to see why we wouldn’t take this step, here in Vermont and other places around the country.”

In June, Governor Phil Scott vetoed a bill that would have allowed safe injection sites. In a statement, the governor’s office said, “This issue has been reviewed by the Health Department and the Opioid Coordination Council before it, and they have determined it is not the right approach for Vermont. Instead, we should focus on proven, evidence-based approaches.”

Video: Tornado touches down in Addison

According to the Vermont Department of Health, Chittenden County had 15 opioid-related deaths from January to April this year.

The proposed overdose prevention site would be staffed with professionals trained to reverse an overdose. Magee emphasizes that action needs to be taken now.

“We can’t afford to wait for folks who are struggling with substance abuse disorder can’t afford for us to continue to nibble around the edges,” he said. “We need to take this action and start saving lives.”

This resolution also calls for Mayor Miro Weinberger to proclaim August 31st an ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’ and September as ‘Recovery Month’.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 3

Related
wamc.org

Six Vermont communities receive federal block grants

More than $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grants will go to six projects across Vermont. Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced that the $2.22 million will go to the towns of Arlington, Highgate, Pittsford and Randolph and the cities of South Burlington and Vergennes. The Republican calls the grants an essential resource that help local communities with priority projects that benefit mostly low- and moderate-income residents.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh business blindsided by recent COVID-19 outbreak

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As a new strand of COVID-19 begins to emerge, many are beginning to revisit daily health and safety precautions they left behind as the pandemic ebbed. One business owner in Plattsburgh said he was blindsided by the recent outbreak at his shop. "I let my guard...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

Restraint and seclusion in Waterbury school

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has emphasized that the use of restraint and seclusion is a result of treatment failure. The 281 restraints at Brookside Primary School in Waterbury is a very strong indication that something is not working. Brookside Primary needs to stop doing what is not working.
WATERBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
mychamplainvalley.com

Planners approve five-story hotel at Burlington airport

South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Department of Planning and Zoning has signed off on plans for a five-story hotel near Burlington International Airport. An airport hotel has been in the works since 2018. Initial plans were approved in 2020. After changes made by the City of Burlington, it was resubmitted to the South Burlington planners in May. The plan signed Wednesday increases the number of rooms from 111 to 119.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Construction underway on housing in Franklin County, NY

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says a new mixed-use development in Malone will have 40 affordable apartments and five commercial spaces. It’s being called Harrison Place and it will also have on-site support services for 20 households experiencing homelessness. Services will include mental health services, career and training support, financial planning, and treatment and recovery services.
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Some Burlington beaches remain closed

High-risk bear conflicts, including home and vehicle entries, are on the rise, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Primary Preview: Meet the candidates for Chittenden County state’s attorney. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s a heated primary, that has rare attention. State’s attorneys in Vermont historically stay on...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Council Grants Beta a 75-Year Lease at Airport

The Burlington City Council on Monday approved a 75-year lease at the Burlington International Airport for electric aviation startup Beta Technologies, which plans to build a large manufacturing facility there. "Over 100 years ago, the first aircraft landed at the Burlington International Airport," interim aviation director Nic Longo told councilors....
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Weinberger
Boston

Vermont beaches close due to toxic bacteria

Beaches along Lake Champlain closed Wednesday due to an outbreak of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria. Several Vermont beaches faced closures Wednesday due to blooms of a potentially toxic bacteria in the water. Burlington’s busy North Beach, among other surrounding areas, barred beachgoers from entering the cool water, although temperatures soared...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

White Affinity Group: Racial bias and divisive blame strategies harm community safety

This commentary is from the White Affinity Group of the Vermont Legislature’s Social Equity Caucus. Group members are listed at the end of the commentary. In an NBC5 story in May, Burlington’s Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said that Burlington was seeing an uptick in crime and “disorder” caused by members of “affinity groups” who knew each other but weren’t gang members. NBC then added footage of young men of color in the streets to illustrate his statements.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Health Department
willistonobserver.com

Selectboard mulls changes to Taft Corners zoning draft

Pedestrian-friendly streets are envisioned in proposed new zoning regulations for Taft Corners as seen in this illustration. Feedback from concerned residents and landowners may alter the final form that new zoning regulations for Taft Corners take. The Williston Selectboard is considering adopting “form-based code” for the 1,000-acre commercial and residential...
WILLISTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Good Sam’s New Shelter is Opening

With the opening of new facilities at the former Twin Town Motel, the Good Samaritan Haven is taking a major step in its mission to provide emergency shelter and support services for people experiencing homelessness. The aim is to create stability, safety, and hope for people who too often have none.
MONTPELIER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

History Corner: When Barre was Wildersburgh

When settlers first arrived, Barre was named Wildersburgh. How did it become Barre? Two accounts exist — both historically authentic. One is from the first town meeting minutes. The other is an eyewitness account from the town’s first doctor. Which is true? We’ll never know. The Fight.
BARRE, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Woman sentenced for drug charges in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saint Lawrence County woman has been sentenced for possessing and distributing crystal meth. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Megan Perkins, 33, of Ogdensburg was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. As part of her...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCAX

Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first-ever Powerball jackpot winner in Vermont has still not claimed the prize nearly a month after the drawing. The winning ticket -- -- 8, 40, 49, 58, 63, and Powerball 14 -- was sold at the Jolley convenience store in Middlebury and the June 29 jackpot was a whopping $366 million.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices keep falling in Vermont, US

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont and generally across the nation keep falling. The average price in Vermont as of Thursday is $4.57, down 10 cents from last week and down 42 cents in a month. The US average today is $4.42, down 15 cents since last week and down 54 cents in a month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

18 internal VSP investigations leads to 5 resignations, 1 termination

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police report released Tuesday reveals troopers violated policy a dozen times over a six-month period last year. The synopses of internal investigations details 18 formal, internal VSP investigations into trooper misconduct between July and December of 2021. Internally generated investigations mean the complaint was filed by a co-worker or employee of the department.
WATERBURY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Heard on the Street, July 20, 2022

Several area independent stores have put themselves up for sale this summer. The Quality Market in Barre — known for its well-stocked butcher shop and fish offerings — has a new sign out front saying, “Own this iconic store. Call 603-643-3700.” The Meadow Mart at 284 Elm Street in Montpelier — known for its creemees and deli — is listed by William Raveis Stowe Realty for $450,000. And, the Plainfield Hardware store — known for garden supplies, groceries, deli, and pet supplies as well as a whole inventory of paint and hardware — is listed with Paul Spera Company Realtors in Stowe for $1,500,000.
MONTPELIER, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy