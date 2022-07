The Charlotte trip continues, and we have a first look at the July 28 episode of Southern Charm. When Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and Craig Conover embarked on a guys’ trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, in the July 21 episode of Southern Charm, you could say that things got off to a sometimes wild and at other times bumpy start, the latter of which was the case particularly for Shep, who was dealing with some tension with Taylor Ann Green as he set out with his pals.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO