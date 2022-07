Two shark attacks were reported over the course of one day on beaches off of Long Island.Swimming was suspended at a popular beach on New York’s Long Island after a surfer was bitten early on Wednesday morning, NBC New York reports. “Swimming has been suspended at this time due to dangerous marine life activity,” Suffolk County Parks said in a statement on Twitter.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told Newsday the surfer has been taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment.The bite occured between 7am and 8am on Smith Point beach, marking the second time in recent...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO