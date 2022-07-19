ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How GLI1 Protein Breaks Free To Cause Cancer

technologynetworks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter treatments for some of cancer’s deadliest forms could be closer due to a University of California, Irvine-led discovery about how a certain protein is activated in tumor cells. The finding, spearheaded by researchers with the School of Biological Sciences, could eventually lead to possible therapies for the especially dangerous melanoma...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Researchers Find Growth Mechanism Present In 90 Percent Of Cancer Cells

A progression mechanism found in 90 percent of cancers has been discovered, suggesting a new target for future therapies, a research team from Singapore suggests. The team believes that by preventing a reactivating enzyme that allows cancer cells to grow uncontrollably, targeted treatments could halt cancer progression with fewer side effects.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Protein p53, which prevents cancer development, can promote liver cancer if constantly activated

P53 is one of the most important proteins in cancer biology. Often referred to as a "guardian of the genome," p53 becomes activated in response to various cellular stressors like DNA damage. Its activation induces different processes, such as controlled cell death, that prevent cancer development if a cell becomes abnormal. Because of this, p53 mutations are extremely common in cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma. However, in a recent article published in Cancer Research, a team of researchers at Osaka University observed that constant activation of p53 in liver cells of patients suffering from chronic liver disease (CLD) could actually promote the development of liver cancer.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Aging eyes: 'Youth' protein may be key for prevention, treatment

The “youth” protein, pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), protects cells in the eye’s retina from oxidative stress, a new animal study shows. Researchers with the National Eye Institute (NEI) found that declines in PEDF levels may contribute to aging-related diseases of the retina. Experts hope these findings will...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

New Marker Efficiently Detects Circulating Tumor Cells

UCF researchers have found a new way to track metastatic cancer cells in the body, which in the future could help identify cancer earlier and give patients more treatment options. In the latest issue of PLOS ONE, Dr. Annette Khaled’s research lab reported using a protein complex called a chaperonin...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Pancreatic Cancer#National Cancer Institute#University Of California#Life Science Alliance#Uci#Mapk
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live With a Rectal Tumor? Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer is curable if detected early, and the overall 5-year survival rate is 63%. Survival rates for rectal cancer depend on the stage of the cancer as well as your age, overall health, and response to treatment:. Localized (has not spread): Approximately 91%. Regional (spread to surrounding tissues or...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Futurity

C. difficile may cause colorectal cancer

Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, a bacterial species well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also drive colorectal cancer, research in mice finds. The findings appear in the journal Cancer Discovery, and may expose another troublesome role for this microbe, which causes approximately 500,000 infections a year in the United States—many of which prove incredibly difficult to clear.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mobile app helps detect skin cancer in older patients

It's no secret that older folks and those living in assisted-care facilities have had to exercise more caution during the COVID-19 era. But by protecting themselves against the virus, through isolation and fewer in-person interactions, they might be inadvertently increasing another risk: skin cancer. A new Stanford Medicine study showed...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

A New Strategy for Cancer Vaccines

Cancers in humans have all sorts of ways to survive and thrive: Cells and tumors alike engage in devious means to deflect, deceive, and evade detection by our bodies’ immune systems. Take how they fend off anti-cancer vaccines, for example. Cancer cells in the body, whether singularly or consolidated,...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Scientists Create New Non-Opioid Painkiller With Fewer Side Effects

Promising compound benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (BnOCPA) found to be a potent and selective pain killer in test model systems. BnOCPA is also selective in its action, and non-addictive, opening up the potential for the development of potent analgesics without side effects. Results revealed in paper published by scientists at the University of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New combination therapy shows early promise against certain lung cancers

Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have found that using immunotherapy alongside a drug that blocks a common gene mutation in lung cancer could be a promising new combination therapy for certain types of lung tumors. Their work, published today (20 July) in Science Advances, could help select patients for...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Gene Therapy To Treat Epilepsy With Dr. Eric Wengert

In this Teach Me in 10 episode, we are joined by Dr. Eric Wengert, postdoctoral fellow at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Wengert will be discussing epilepsy, the neurological disorder caused by hyperexcitability and synchrony in the brain, which manifest as behavioral seizures. While there are antiseizure medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

When Colorectal Cancer Spreads to the Liver

Colorectal cancer is cancer that develops in your large intestine (colon) or rectum. It’s the. type of cancer in women and the third most common in men. Colorectal cancer can spread to other parts of your body through your bloodstream or lymphatic system. The liver is the. place for...
CANCER
Nature.com

GsÎ± and estrogen reveal different subsets of bone marrow adiponectin expressing osteogenic cells

The GsÎ±/cAMP signaling pathway mediates the effect of a variety of hormones and factors that regulate the homeostasis of the post-natal skeleton. Hence, the dysregulated activity of GsÎ± due to gain-of-function mutations (R201C/R201H) results in severe architectural and functional derangements of the entire bone/bone marrow organ. While the consequences of gain-of-function mutations of GsÎ± have been extensively investigated in osteoblasts and in bone marrow osteoprogenitor cells at various differentiation stages, their effect in adipogenically-committed bone marrow stromal cells has remained unaddressed. We generated a mouse model with expression of GsÎ±R201C driven by the Adiponectin (Adq) promoter. Adq-GsÎ±R201C mice developed a complex combination of metaphyseal, diaphyseal and cortical bone changes. In the metaphysis, GsÎ±R201C caused an early phase of bone resorption followed by bone deposition. Metaphyseal bone formation was sustained by cells that were traced by Adq-Cre and eventually resulted in a high trabecular bone mass phenotype. In the diaphysis, GsÎ±R201C, in combination with estrogen, triggered the osteogenic activity of Adq-Cre-targeted perivascular bone marrow stromal cells leading to intramedullary bone formation. Finally, consistent with the previously unnoticed presence of Adq-Cre-marked pericytes in intraosseous blood vessels, GsÎ±R201C caused the development of a lytic phenotype that affected both cortical (increased porosity) and trabecular (tunneling resorption) bone. These results provide the first evidence that the Adq-cell network in the skeleton not only regulates bone resorption but also contributes to bone formation, and that the GsÎ±/cAMP pathway is a major modulator of both functions.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease?

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a rare, fatal neurodegenerative disease that’s caused by a harmful prion, which is a type of misshapen protein particle causing normal proteins in the brain to fold. The disease can be transmitted through contaminated nerve tissue. It can also be hereditary, but most cases are believed to be sporadic and occur without a traceable cause.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

“Junk” DNA May Lead to Cancer Development

Scientists have found that non-coding ‘junk’ DNA, far from being harmless and inert, could potentially contribute to the development of cancer. Their study has shown how non-coding DNA can get in the way of the replication and repair of our genome, potentially allowing mutations to accumulate. It has...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy