Portland Parents Encouraged To Send Their Kids To “Social Justice Summer Camp”. Watch out for those groomers. Hard left ideologues have long sought to target other people's children as a means to indoctrinate the next generation while they are young, naive and easily manipulated. Frankly, it's the only way to effectively spread what amounts to cultural Marxism – Most adults with normal upbringings are going to ask too many questions and have too many criticisms. Leftists see the stalking and grooming of young people as fair game, because in their minds the ends justify the means and their agenda is viewed as sacrosanct.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO