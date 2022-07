We're right in the middle of summer and the open road is calling your name! Have you done much for travel and adventure this year? The last two summers saw a lot of us lay low as we worked our way through COVID. And just when 2022 seemed like the perfect time to get back out and enjoy summer travel again, the price of gas had to go bonkers and force us to second guess our travel habits once again. Well, if you don't get out and see the world anytime soon, you can check out some of the fantastic views right from the comfort of your keyboard or mobile device.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO