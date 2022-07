We like using stock screens to look for investing ideas, not so much to find new investments but to remind us (after all these years) of good investments and, more specifically, the right investments for the right times. Today's screen was focused on high-yielding consumer defensive names and what we've turned up is not all that surprising. Among these names are two of the bluest of blue-chip tech stocks and a host of energy stocks that are not only lightly valued but on the brink of increasing their capital returns and riding a wave of analyst upgrades.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO