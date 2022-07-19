ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Announces Investment in Viva Railings

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

coinquora.com

SkyBridge Capital Suspends Crypto Fund Redemptions: Report

Scaramucci’s SkyBridge suspends crypto fund redemptions, Bloomberg reports. SkyBridge’s Legion Strategies fund ceased accepting redemptions since 20% of the portfolio is now private firms. SkyBridge is just one of the many companies that suspended crypto services amid the current bear market. According to a report from Bloomberg, investment...
STOCKS
forkast.news

KuCoin raises US$10 mln despite cool off in crypto venture funding

KuCoin raised US$10 million from quantitative trading firm Susquehanna International Group (SIG), the crypto exchange said on Friday. KuCoin plans to use the funds to upgrade the platform’s infrastructure and improve product line-up, the company said. KuCoin and SIG will jointly support crypto start-ups through incubation, investment and consultation,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Customers Withdraw $248M Stablecoins Amid Liquidity Fears

Coinbase Global Inc COIN customers recently withdrew a significant portion of their holdings after rumors of a potential “liquidity crisis” began circulating on social media. What Happened: On-chain data from CryptoQuant, first reported by CryptoSlate, revealed that $248 million of stablecoins left Coinbase on July 15. Essentially, the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3AC Co-Founders Used Assets To Buy $50M Yacht, Requesting It Be The 'Biggest Yacht In Singapore'

In a recent affidavit, it was revealed that cryptocurrency fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) used its assets to buy a multi-million-dollar yacht. What Happened: Liquidator Russel Crumpler published a 1,157-page affidavit revealing numerous details of 3AC. Documents revealed that 3AC co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davis made a down payment on a $50 million yacht, requesting it to be “the biggest yacht in Singapore.”
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Coinbase Says Bankrupt Crypto Firms Forgot 'Basics Of Risk Management'

Coinbase Global Inc COIN said that struggling cryptocurrency firms that failed to successfully navigate the economy engaged in risky lending practices. What Happened: “We believe these market participants were caught up in the frenzy of a crypto bull market and forgot the basics of risk management,” said Coinbase in a blog post outlining its approach to cryptocurrency financing.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
dailyhodl.com

US-Based Lending Firm Owes $439,000,000 to Embattled Crypto Firm Celsius: Report

A troubled crypto brokerage that recently filed for bankruptcy says they are owed hundreds of millions of dollars by a US-based private lending firm. According to a new report by the Financial Times (FT), Alex Mashinsky, the chief executive officer of Celsius Network, said in a court filing on Thursday that an unnamed lending service owes them $439 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

22nd Century To Raise $35M Via Registered Direct Offering

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 17.07 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.05 per share in a registered direct offering priced above market under Nasdaq rules. The company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 17.07 million shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.05 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 25, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Invest Like a Venture Capitalist With This High-Growth Software Stock

Shares of HashiCorp are down 66% from their 52-week high, bringing valuation close to where it was as a private company before its IPO. HashiCorp grew revenue by over 51% and customer count by 86% in its most recent quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

ESG fund groups leading on shareholder Democracy voting changes

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (Mark Hulbert, an author and longtime investment columnist, is the founder of the Hulbert Financial Digest; his Hulbert Ratings audits investment newsletter returns.) LONDON (Callaway Climate Insights) — We have a long way to go before investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds can vote on corporate resolutions of […]
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. SEC Working to Register Crypto Lending Firms -Gensler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is working to get some cryptolending companies properly registered if they operate more as investment firms, the head of the Wall Street regulator told CNBC in an interview on Thursday. SEC Chair Gary Gensler also said it was up to large...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Kenyan VC firm FrontEnd Ventures unveils fund to back local founders

Already aware of the growing startup ecosystem in the continent and the funding gaps that local founders face, she teamed up with Steven Wamathai who has vast experience in the investment management industry during the middle of last year, to start an early-stage venture capital firm, FrontEnd Ventures, which focuses on Kenyan startups and is backed by a $5 million fund — likely to extend to $10 million.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Coinbase Says It Had No Exposure to Bankrupt Firms Celsius, Voyager or Three Arrows

Coinbase said it does not have any lending exposure to Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, or Voyager Digital, all companies that have collapsed and filed for bankruptcy amid a slump in crypto prices. The San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange said many firms and companies are struggling because they became overleveraged and...
MARKETS
International Business Times

China's Launch Of Small-cap Derivatives Spawn New Strategies, Funds

Futures and options based on China's small-cap CSI 1000 Index started trading in Shanghai on Friday, spawning fresh products and strategies from fund managers seeking to capitalize on the new hedging instruments. The derivatives, which debuted on the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX), offer investors tools to manage risks in a basket of 1,000 mostly innovative small tech companies, drumming up interest in the sector. Four exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking CSI 1000 also launched on Friday, seeking to raise 8 billion yuan ($1.18 billion) each. In the hedge fund space, two products tracking the index and seeking enhanced returns were created this month, according to the fund association. "The new derivatives will likely boost investors' confidence to hold small caps," said Chen Hongting, option investment manager at Trading Art Association. Previously, investors were reluctant to buy volatile small stocks in the absence of effective hedging tools, Chen added. More strategies based on the CSI 1000 Index futures and options are expected to emerge, potentially increasing the size and liquidity of CSI 1000 Index ETFs, according to Guosheng Securities. China's securities regulator said on Monday that launching CSI 1000 Index futures and options is a key step toward deepening capital market reforms, and can help further satisfy investors' need to hedge risk. It is an especially welcome development for China's rapidly growing hedge fund industry, which builds various quantitative strategies with the use of derivatives. Global hedge fund houses include Bridgewater, Winton, Man Group and Two Sigma have all entered China's market. The four ETFs launched on Friday are managed by E Fund Management Co, China Universal Asset Management Co, Fullgoal Fund Management Co, and GF Fund Management Co. "The ETFs can bring more money into those growth companies and offer retail investors a channel to buy small-cap stocks," said Ade Chen, General Manager of Fund Investment. He also told Reuters his firm is going to find arbitrage opportunities using the CSI 1000 Index futures, as higher volatility in small caps potentially generate higher returns for his strategy. Previously, the CFFEX only had three types of stock index futures products, tracking the mega-cap SSE50 Index, the blue-chip CSI300 Index and the small-cap CSI500 Index, respectively. Fund managers can also design structured products based on the new derivatives, or use them as hedging tools in the so-called market neutral strategy, Zhang Chao, an analyst said at a GF Fund Management roadshow.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Coinbase jumps 14% after saying it has no exposure to bankrupt crypto firms

Coinbase said in a blog post that it had "no financing exposure" to collapsed crypto firms Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and Voyager Digital. The firm did, however, make a "non-material" investment in Terraform Labs, the Singapore-based company behind failed stablecoin project Terra. Shares of Coinbase climbed 14% Wednesday. Coinbase said...
STOCKS

