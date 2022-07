You don’t need to live in the South to be up to your ears in singing crawdads. Delia Owens’ thriller “Where the Crawdads Sing” has been an inescapable best seller since it hit shelves in 2018. After four years and more than 12 million copies sold worldwide, it’s now also a film produced by Reese Witherspoon, whose Hello Sunshine book club helped fuel the success of the novel. The book has spent more than 200 weeks on USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books list, including 17 weeks at No. 1. The film, released last week and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Strathairn, brought in $17 million on its opening weekend in theaters.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO