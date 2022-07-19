Help wanted: USD 353 5th grade elementary teacher

Richard Dalton Fair, of Arkansas City, died on Friday, July 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in South Haven. No visitation is scheduled. A memorial has been established in Richard’s name with St. Jude, contributions may be left in the care of the funeral home.

ARKANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO