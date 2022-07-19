Help wanted: USD 353 5th grade elementary teacher

Wellington Public Schools USD 353 is accepting applications for the following position:. Interested parties should complete the online Classified application found on our website, www.usd353.com, under Job Opportunities. For questions, please contact Kelly Adams at kadams@usd353.com.
Sumner Newscow report — Sumner County Commissioner notes for July 11 and July 12, 2022. The Board of County Commissioners met in a regular session in the Commission Room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Chairman Steve Warner, Commissioner John Cooney, and Commissioner Jim Newell. Also present were Deputy County Clerk Diana Aufdengarten and 80th House Representative Bill Rhiley.
Linda Jo (Childers) Fair, wonderful wife, mother, and Nana died on Sunday, July 17 at the Harry Hynes Hospice floor of Ascension Via Christi hospital in Wichita, at the age of 81. She was born on July 4, 1941, in Enid, Okla. to James R. and Laurine (Wagner). She was...
Richard Dalton Fair, of Arkansas City, died on Friday, July 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in South Haven. No visitation is scheduled. A memorial has been established in Richard’s name with St. Jude, contributions may be left in the care of the funeral home.
Kasen Howard Nash died surrounded by his loving family at his home in Wellington on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at just 7 months old from complications of pontocerebellar hypoplasia (PCH2A). He was born on November 23, 2021, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 22 inches long. Kasen’s arrival was welcome news to his five big sisters.
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Carter Green, a 1993 Wellington High School graduate, may have something displayed in his house that no other Wellingtonian probably has: an Emmy. Carter Green, his wife Jaime Green, Travis Heying, and Michael Roehman won an Emmy for the 2021 documentary “Once Was...
•3:20 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 300 block S. Jefferson Ave, Wellington. •6:30 a.m. Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 600 block W. 2nd St., Wellington. •7:51 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 100 block W. 19th St, Wellington. •7:52 a.m. Officers took...
Rosa Maria (Zavala) Flynn, of Wellington, died at her home unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born September 28, 1959, to George and Hortencia (Sanchez) Zavala in Wellington. Rosa went to work for the Kansas Turnpike Authority in July of 1980. She proudly...
Comments / 0