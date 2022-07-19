COVID Vaccines For Young Children

(St. Francois County, MO) 39 year old Albert D. Parham, of Springfield is in serious condition after a two vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in St. Francois County. Accident Reports state the accident occurred just before 1:00 on Route OO south of Plum Creek Road, when the car Parham was driving south crossed the center line, striking a pickup driven north by a 16 year old male juvenile of Farmington head on. Parham was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place and was air lifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The juvenile, suffering minor injuries, was wearing a safety device.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO