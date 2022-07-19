ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

COVID Vaccines For Young Children

kfmo.com
 3 days ago

www.kfmo.com

kfmo.com

Waterpark Night Breaks Records

(Farmington, MO) KFMO B104 and Odle Media Group are donating over $2,000 to the St. Francois County BackStoppers after Thursday night's KFMO B104 Night at the Farmington Waterpark. An Owner, and Managing Partner, of Odle Media Group, Chelley Odle, says this year's numbers exceeded that of years past. The 14th...
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Jefferson County Benefits From Port Access

Leaders of the Jefferson County Port Authority are scheduling more stops for American Queen Cruise Vessels at the Kimswick port. The Director of the Port Authority, Corey Schuh, says the mission is to enhance and grow the economic benefit of Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Serious Injury Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) 39 year old Albert D. Parham, of Springfield is in serious condition after a two vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in St. Francois County. Accident Reports state the accident occurred just before 1:00 on Route OO south of Plum Creek Road, when the car Parham was driving south crossed the center line, striking a pickup driven north by a 16 year old male juvenile of Farmington head on. Parham was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place and was air lifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The juvenile, suffering minor injuries, was wearing a safety device.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

County Juvenile Offices Being Renovated

(Farmington, MO) The offices of the St. Francois County Juvenile Division are being renovated so workers can get back to having one central office location instead of two as they do now. County Commissioner, David Kater, says employees were so crowded at the original Old Jackson Road facility, they were given extra space at the in county's Weber Road offices.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Iron County Fatal Traffic Accident

(Iron County, MO) A teenager from Belleview, 18 year old Brant M. Sanders, is dead after a one car accident in Iron County Tuesday night. Highway Patrol Troopers say the wreck happened a little before 10 pm as the car Sanders was driving ran off the left side of the road and striking a tree. Sanders was pronounced dead after midnight at Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi. He wasn't wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
IRON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Fine Arts Academy Visits Chamber Meeting

(Leadington, MO) Members of the Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce are looking forward to the next semester of the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy after Tuesday's chamber meeting. The Music Director of the Academy, Amanda Dement, says she often reflects on the growth of the Academy since just last year.
LEADINGTON, MO

