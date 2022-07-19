ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

MoAMP Apprenticeship Programs At MAC

kfmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Park Hills, MO) Mineral Area College Administrators are beginning opportunities for people...

www.kfmo.com

bigrapidsnews.com

Nursing students enrolled in Missouri college getting full scholarships, jobs

Nursing students are getting a full ride to college thanks to Barnes-Jewish Christian (BJC) Healthcare. Full-ride scholarships are being offered to incoming undergraduate nursing students applying for the Fall 2022 semester at the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Missouri's Barnes-Jewish College. Recipients will be offered job opportunities at one of BJC's 14 hospitals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Fine Arts Academy Visits Chamber Meeting

(Leadington, MO) Members of the Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce are looking forward to the next semester of the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy after Tuesday's chamber meeting. The Music Director of the Academy, Amanda Dement, says she often reflects on the growth of the Academy since just last year.
LEADINGTON, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Park Hills, MO
Education
City
Park Hills, MO
olivettemo.com

Ameren Missouri Clean Slate Program

With inflation causing more households to have financial concerns, Ameren Missouri is stepping up. Ameren Missouri has added $1 million to its Clean Slate program, a program that helps eligible moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh. To be eligible for Clean Slate, customers must meet the following...
OLIVETTE, MO
kfmo.com

Waterpark Night Breaks Records

(Farmington, MO) KFMO B104 and Odle Media Group are donating over $2,000 to the St. Francois County BackStoppers after Thursday night's KFMO B104 Night at the Farmington Waterpark. An Owner, and Managing Partner, of Odle Media Group, Chelley Odle, says this year's numbers exceeded that of years past. The 14th...
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Jefferson County Benefits From Port Access

Leaders of the Jefferson County Port Authority are scheduling more stops for American Queen Cruise Vessels at the Kimswick port. The Director of the Port Authority, Corey Schuh, says the mission is to enhance and grow the economic benefit of Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
#Apprenticeships#Mineral Area College#Mac
1070 KHMO-AM

St. Louis Zoo To Bring 425-Acre WildCare Park To Missouri

The St. Louis Zoo announced a $230 million project that will bring more animals and education to the St. Louis area. Known as The Wildcare Park, this 425-acre piece of land will be the new home for animals that are endangered and are at risk of extinction in the wild. The target date of opening is 2027 with some animals starting to arrive as early as next year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cardinals President on team’s upcoming second half of the season

History tells us the Cardinals will have a winning season. It’s a streak that started in 2008. But will it be a “special” season? Is there urgency this year, since it’s Albert’s and Yadi’s farewell. Can this Cardinals franchise that’s always good make that leap to being great. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sits […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis aldermen approve abortion travel fund; MU engineering administrator charged

St. Louis aldermen approved a bill Friday to provide the city's residents seeking out-of-state abortions with travel and logistical aid. The package will use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund a $1 million program for travel and child care costs, $500,000 for reproductive health care services and $250,000 for grants. Some aldermen expressed concern after Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened to file a lawsuit against the city for the program. Mayor Tishaura Jones praised its passage, and plans to sign the legislation. In real estate news, the housing market is beginning to cool off in some parts of the state. St. Louis lenders are expecting the pace of new mortgages to slow due to high interest rates, which may open an opportunity for younger and first-time home buyers to purchase a home. The 30-year average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage was 5.51% Thursday, up from 2.88% one year ago. And, demolitions across Missouri are sending thousands of tons of waste to the state's landfills. In Columbia, where the University of Missouri has 12 demolition projects planned, between 5,000 and 6,000 cubic yards of demolition debris ended up in the landfill last year. Projects across the country produced 600 million tons of debris in 2018 and put 145 million tons into landfills.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KFVS12

Human remains identified as missing Creve Coeur man

Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers. Gov. Parson signed an executive order to help speed up responses to potential droughts. Human remains found in Madison County, Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Remains of a...
CREVE COEUR, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County ATV Fatality

(St. Francois County, MO) The Farmington man involved in an ATV accident Monday Night in St. Francois County, 51 year old Brian E. Odle, is dead. According to Highway Patrol reports Odle was headed north on Possum Hollow Road, east of Silver Saddle Road, at about 9:20, when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over throwing him off. Odle was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. After the accident, Odle was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington and was later transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis where he succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Numbers drawn for historical Mega Millions jackpot

ST. LOUIS – You could be America’s next multi-millionaire as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches one of its highest peaks ever. Ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot topped half of a billion dollars. The Mega Millions prize sits at $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million. It is the eighth-largest jackpot for the game on record.
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Zillion Hummingbirds Overwhelm a Missouri Birdfeeder

If you love hummingbirds, I found a few for you. What seems like a zillion of these fascinating little birds were spotted overwhelming a birdfeeder in Missouri. This fun bird moment was captured on Parker Lake in Perryville, Missouri. When I say that there are a zillion hummingbirds, I should mention that math was my worst subject in school. That being said this is a lot of hummingbirds. My wife is a hummingbird fan and she counted two dozen birds. To me, that might as well be a zillion.
PERRYVILLE, MO

Community Policy