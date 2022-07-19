Park Hills City Wide Yard Sale

(Steelville) The city of Steelville and its school district will have a new learning center in the community building, hopefully by the end of the calendar year. Mayor Terry Beckham provides an update. In other news from the council meeting this past Monday, Mayor Beckham says a pop-up singing butcher...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A fire at a South County recycling plant prompted a large response Wednesday afternoon. The three-alarm fire broke out before 4 p.m. at a recycling plant in the 4000 block of Bayless. Fire crews told News 4 that the heat caused problems and crews had to be swapped out for heat relief.
(Farmington, MO) KFMO B104 and Odle Media Group are donating over $2,000 to the St. Francois County BackStoppers after Thursday night's KFMO B104 Night at the Farmington Waterpark. An Owner, and Managing Partner, of Odle Media Group, Chelley Odle, says this year's numbers exceeded that of years past. The 14th...
Leaders of the Jefferson County Port Authority are scheduling more stops for American Queen Cruise Vessels at the Kimswick port. The Director of the Port Authority, Corey Schuh, says the mission is to enhance and grow the economic benefit of Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- When there’s rain in the forecast, residents on the east side of De Soto who live near Joachim Creek get nervous. James Mayfield had seven feet of water in his basement during the last major flood in 2016. “You’ve got to always be prepared and...
(Potosi) The E.P.A. is proposing interim cleanup plans to address lead and other heavy metal contamination in groundwater in domestic drinking wells for the Washington County Lead District’s Superfund Sites at Furnace Creek, Old Mines, Potosi and Richwoods. A public meeting through Zoom will be held Thursday evening from...
ST. LOUIS — Rock climbing gym operator Upper Limits will soon shutter its Downtown West location, a move it described as a "forced closing" stemming from Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC's plans to house its headquarters at the building. Upper Limits said its final day...
The St. Louis Zoo announced a $230 million project that will bring more animals and education to the St. Louis area. Known as The Wildcare Park, this 425-acre piece of land will be the new home for animals that are endangered and are at risk of extinction in the wild. The target date of opening is 2027 with some animals starting to arrive as early as next year.
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri extended their adoption special for adult dogs. President Kathy Warnick pointed out many families are quick to adopt young and playful puppies. However, she also explained adult dogs are often less excitable, will chew furniture less often, and come with lots of background information on their personality and needs.
Fresh lemon and glasses of lemon water on white rustic wooden table top. Vintage style. Still life. Food styling shot. (Farmington) A group of girls in Farmington will be selling lemonade for a good cause Thursday+ and Friday. Ashley Grindstaff is the mother of several of these girls. She says it’s something they look forward too every year.
At Viviano’s Festa Italiano’s Chesterfield location, sandwiches and Italian groceries reign supreme. At its new Fenton location, however, you’ll also find the likes of fried calamari, salmon pasta, mushroom ravioli and elevated desserts on the menu. “It’s still a deli café, but it’s now a full service...
(Pilot Knob) An interesting event will take place this weekend at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site. Local Civil War historian and reenactor Chris Warren will be leading this living history program. Park Administrator Brian Bethel says it gets going Friday evening at 5:30 with a reception and the...
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County found human remains that have now been confirmed to belong to him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to KMOV that the skeletal remains found in Madison County belong to Timothy Dees, who went missing in February.
What is the oldest building in each state? That is the question one website tried to answer, and the results for the Oldest Building in the Show-Me State of Missouri led them to a river town south of St. Louis. According to an article from the website thediscoverer.com, the oldest...
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Festus) The annual Blues and Funk Festival in Festus is coming up this Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Barb Lowry is the Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation. She says...
If you are or someone you know is into the world of skulls, potions, and the dark arts then you need to make a trip down to St. Louis this weekend for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!. St. Louis will host the Oddities & Curiosities Expo this weekend at...
The City of Police have officially moved to their new home at what was Kwan Plaza on Highway 8 just East of the 8 & 21 Intersection. Chief Mike Gum is sorting things out in his new office at the facility. The headquarters address is #1 Police Plaza, as it moved with the Department. The building has had a full remodel and has a good layout for the officers. Chief Gum said, “We’ve been waiting patiently and everyone has done a good job. We’re glad to get in and our staff really appreciates the new space.”
