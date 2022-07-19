Park Hills City Wide Yard Sale

The St. Louis Zoo announced a $230 million project that will bring more animals and education to the St. Louis area. Known as The Wildcare Park, this 425-acre piece of land will be the new home for animals that are endangered and are at risk of extinction in the wild. The target date of opening is 2027 with some animals starting to arrive as early as next year.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO