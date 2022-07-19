ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

Park Hills City Wide Yard Sale

kfmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Park Hills, MO) Members of the Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce are...

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

3-alarm fire at South County recycling plant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A fire at a South County recycling plant prompted a large response Wednesday afternoon. The three-alarm fire broke out before 4 p.m. at a recycling plant in the 4000 block of Bayless. Fire crews told News 4 that the heat caused problems and crews had to be swapped out for heat relief.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Waterpark Night Breaks Records

(Farmington, MO) KFMO B104 and Odle Media Group are donating over $2,000 to the St. Francois County BackStoppers after Thursday night's KFMO B104 Night at the Farmington Waterpark. An Owner, and Managing Partner, of Odle Media Group, Chelley Odle, says this year's numbers exceeded that of years past. The 14th...
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Jefferson County Benefits From Port Access

Leaders of the Jefferson County Port Authority are scheduling more stops for American Queen Cruise Vessels at the Kimswick port. The Director of the Port Authority, Corey Schuh, says the mission is to enhance and grow the economic benefit of Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Park Hills, MO
Park Hills, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KMOV

New pond could reduce De Soto flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- When there’s rain in the forecast, residents on the east side of De Soto who live near Joachim Creek get nervous. James Mayfield had seven feet of water in his basement during the last major flood in 2016. “You’ve got to always be prepared and...
DE SOTO, MO
KFVS12

Human remains found in Madison County, Mo.

Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Human remains have been identified as the missing man out of Creve Coeur, Mo. Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gov. Parson signed an executive order to help speed up...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

EPA to Host Public Meeting in Potosi for Washington County Residents

(Potosi) The E.P.A. is proposing interim cleanup plans to address lead and other heavy metal contamination in groundwater in domestic drinking wells for the Washington County Lead District’s Superfund Sites at Furnace Creek, Old Mines, Potosi and Richwoods. A public meeting through Zoom will be held Thursday evening from...
POTOSI, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The Park Hills#Executive#Chamber
1070 KHMO-AM

St. Louis Zoo To Bring 425-Acre WildCare Park To Missouri

The St. Louis Zoo announced a $230 million project that will bring more animals and education to the St. Louis area. Known as The Wildcare Park, this 425-acre piece of land will be the new home for animals that are endangered and are at risk of extinction in the wild. The target date of opening is 2027 with some animals starting to arrive as early as next year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Humane Society of Missouri extends adult dog adoption special

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri extended their adoption special for adult dogs. President Kathy Warnick pointed out many families are quick to adopt young and playful puppies. However, she also explained adult dogs are often less excitable, will chew furniture less often, and come with lots of background information on their personality and needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Girls Selling Lemonade For A Cause

Fresh lemon and glasses of lemon water on white rustic wooden table top. Vintage style. Still life. Food styling shot. (Farmington) A group of girls in Farmington will be selling lemonade for a good cause Thursday+ and Friday. Ashley Grindstaff is the mother of several of these girls. She says it’s something they look forward too every year.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Annual Blues and Funk Festival this weekend in Festus

Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Festus) The annual Blues and Funk Festival in Festus is coming up this Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Barb Lowry is the Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation. She says...
FESTUS, MO
theijnews.com

POTOSI POLICE HEADQUARTERS –

The City of Police have officially moved to their new home at what was Kwan Plaza on Highway 8 just East of the 8 & 21 Intersection. Chief Mike Gum is sorting things out in his new office at the facility. The headquarters address is #1 Police Plaza, as it moved with the Department. The building has had a full remodel and has a good layout for the officers. Chief Gum said, “We’ve been waiting patiently and everyone has done a good job. We’re glad to get in and our staff really appreciates the new space.”
POTOSI, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy