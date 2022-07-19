ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE FOR THE JULY 23 FARMERS MARKET

Cover picture for the articleThe Market will temporarily relocate just down the street to...

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Not Alone in Dealing with Inflation This Budget Season

The number one challenge in municipalities preparing their 2023 budgets is inflation. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels tells Seehafer News News that he’s already met with Department Heads advising them to prepare for some possible difficult decisions moving forward. He says despite some relief recently, City Hall is feeling the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

MTM Holds Groundbreaking For Expansion

Manitowoc Tool and Manufacturing, a part of the community since 1965, held a Groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for their new facility in Manitowoc’s now full Industrial Park. President and CEO Scott Mertens called it a very special day, telling Seehafer News “We’ve used up all the land at our...
MANITOWOC, WI
WNCY

Redevelopment Of The Menasha Canal

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What once was a power canal for two paper mills in Menasha will now serve as a kayaking course. The redevelopment of the Lawson Canal will be for more than just kayakers, though. “You can bring a kayak; you can bring a tube; you can...
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Announces Date for Re-Do Fireworks Show

Two Rivers City leaders have decided on when they will be lighting off the fireworks intended for Independence Day. On Saturday, September 10th, there will be a full day of events at Walsh Field to make up for the lack of a show on the 4th of July. Family activities...
TWO RIVERS, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Oshkosh Country Clubs NEW Event Space!

The Oshkosh Country Club/TJ's Highland has quickly become an epic Oshkosh staple. With the addition of the new event space, it is about to get even better!. Built by D&J Construction and managed by Morgan Anzalone, this new event space turned out so beautifully! The space holds 275 people and can also be split into two spaces- one holding 150 people and 1 holding 100. With on site catering provided by Chef Mike and company, any event you have there is bound to be a success.
OSHKOSH, WI
thefabricator.com

Manitowoc Tool and Mfg. breaks ground on new facility

Manitowoc Tool and Mfg. has broken ground on a new facility in Manitowoc, Wis. With no more land at its current facility, the company obtained 20 acres on which it is building a 45,000-sq.-ft. plant. The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Resolution calls for Appleton vote on legalized recreational marijuana

APPLETON, WI –Appleton residents would have their say on legalization of marijuana in the state and locally this fall. Seven common council members introduce a resolution calling for an advisory referendum on November 8th on cannabis legalization. It would allow adults 21 and older to possess marijuana for personal use. It would also allow commercial regulation and tax of marijuana sales. Part of the resolution, as read by Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch, says legalized marijuana would allow law enforcement to deal with more serious issues.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

New Name For Appleton Landmark

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Appleton’s Paper Valley hotel was officially renamed Wednesday to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. The rebranding included updating 388 guestrooms and other areas of the hotel. This follows a multi-million-dollar refresh of the hotel after Hilton re-branded it from the former Red...
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere church and restaurant recover year after fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere. The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.
DE PERE, WI
beckersspine.com

ThedaCare and Neuroscience group opening orthopedic, spine center

ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group, both based in Neenah, Wis., are opening a new comprehensive medical center specializing in orthopedics, spine and pain care. The 240,000-square-foot facility in Appleton, Wis., is the region's only center specializing in orthopedic and spine care, according to a June 21 press release. The clinic will...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Drop Again in Eastern Wisconsin, Around the Nation

While most would agree there is a long way to go, the fuel prices in Eastern Wisconsin continued to drop significantly over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 26 cents in Manitowoc County to $4.17, the largest drop in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo director looks back on three decades of memories

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Neil Anderson has been an adopted member of FOX 11 and Good Day Wisconsin for about 28 years. And after 30 years with the NEW Zoo, retirement awaits the zoo director. “It’s been a big chapter of my life," Anderson said. "It’s been half my life here...
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices hit below $4 mark in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 is not a bad price right now.
GREEN BAY, WI
tonemadison.com

Capitol Punishments: Lying to fuel anti-trans terrorism in Kiel

Plus, politicos once again fail to understand Wisconsin’s Senate primary. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Surprise, surprise,...
KIEL, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton police report increased theft

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton community has experienced an increase in theft recently, according to police. The Appleton Police Department reports an upsurge in thefts, particularly in situations involving either unsecured or unlocked vehicles, garages and bikes. The department refers to these crimes as "crimes of opportunity" and encourages community...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI

