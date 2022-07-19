NOTICE FOR THE JULY 23 FARMERS MARKET

The number one challenge in municipalities preparing their 2023 budgets is inflation. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels tells Seehafer News News that he’s already met with Department Heads advising them to prepare for some possible difficult decisions moving forward. He says despite some relief recently, City Hall is feeling the...
Manitowoc Tool and Manufacturing, a part of the community since 1965, held a Groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for their new facility in Manitowoc’s now full Industrial Park. President and CEO Scott Mertens called it a very special day, telling Seehafer News “We’ve used up all the land at our...
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What once was a power canal for two paper mills in Menasha will now serve as a kayaking course. The redevelopment of the Lawson Canal will be for more than just kayakers, though. “You can bring a kayak; you can bring a tube; you can...
Two Rivers City leaders have decided on when they will be lighting off the fireworks intended for Independence Day. On Saturday, September 10th, there will be a full day of events at Walsh Field to make up for the lack of a show on the 4th of July. Family activities...
The Oshkosh Country Club/TJ's Highland has quickly become an epic Oshkosh staple. With the addition of the new event space, it is about to get even better!. Built by D&J Construction and managed by Morgan Anzalone, this new event space turned out so beautifully! The space holds 275 people and can also be split into two spaces- one holding 150 people and 1 holding 100. With on site catering provided by Chef Mike and company, any event you have there is bound to be a success.
Manitowoc Tool and Mfg. has broken ground on a new facility in Manitowoc, Wis. With no more land at its current facility, the company obtained 20 acres on which it is building a 45,000-sq.-ft. plant. The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.
APPLETON, WI –Appleton residents would have their say on legalization of marijuana in the state and locally this fall. Seven common council members introduce a resolution calling for an advisory referendum on November 8th on cannabis legalization. It would allow adults 21 and older to possess marijuana for personal use. It would also allow commercial regulation and tax of marijuana sales. Part of the resolution, as read by Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch, says legalized marijuana would allow law enforcement to deal with more serious issues.
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wednesday Georgia Pacific broke ground on a $500 million addition to its Green Bay mill on South Broadway. The company will add a new paper-making complex to the mill that is expected to be completed in 2024. The complex will include a new paper...
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Appleton’s Paper Valley hotel was officially renamed Wednesday to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. The rebranding included updating 388 guestrooms and other areas of the hotel. This follows a multi-million-dollar refresh of the hotel after Hilton re-branded it from the former Red...
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere. The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Overtime Pub & Grill has given an update on the incident that temporarily closed the establishment. According to a Facebook post, Overtime Pub & Grill confirmed there was a small kitchen fire on Tuesday. The damage was minor with the business only losing its flat top/oven.
ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group, both based in Neenah, Wis., are opening a new comprehensive medical center specializing in orthopedics, spine and pain care. The 240,000-square-foot facility in Appleton, Wis., is the region's only center specializing in orthopedic and spine care, according to a June 21 press release. The clinic will...
While most would agree there is a long way to go, the fuel prices in Eastern Wisconsin continued to drop significantly over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 26 cents in Manitowoc County to $4.17, the largest drop in the area.
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Neil Anderson has been an adopted member of FOX 11 and Good Day Wisconsin for about 28 years. And after 30 years with the NEW Zoo, retirement awaits the zoo director. “It’s been a big chapter of my life," Anderson said. "It’s been half my life here...
(WLUK) -- Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 is not a bad price right now.
Plus, politicos once again fail to understand Wisconsin’s Senate primary. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Surprise, surprise,...
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton community has experienced an increase in theft recently, according to police. The Appleton Police Department reports an upsurge in thefts, particularly in situations involving either unsecured or unlocked vehicles, garages and bikes. The department refers to these crimes as "crimes of opportunity" and encourages community...
A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
