NOTICE FOR THE JULY 23 FARMERS MARKET

The Oshkosh Country Club/TJ's Highland has quickly become an epic Oshkosh staple. With the addition of the new event space, it is about to get even better!. Built by D&J Construction and managed by Morgan Anzalone, this new event space turned out so beautifully! The space holds 275 people and can also be split into two spaces- one holding 150 people and 1 holding 100. With on site catering provided by Chef Mike and company, any event you have there is bound to be a success.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO