Daily News: PAPER Names New EIC, Amazon Celebrates U Beauty In The Hamptons, Montauk’s Viral $90 Nuggets, And More!

By Freya Drohan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new name leading PAPER. Justin Moran, who joined the outlet in 2017 as digital director, has been appointed editor in chief. Moran is the first top editor since Drew Elliott departed in 2019. Staff reportedly found out the news on Twitter, after WWD shared the exclusive. The influential counterculture...

Daily News: Gigi Hadid Celebrates With Vogue & Self-Portrait, Ken Downing Is Halston’s New Creative Director, Larroude’s Latest Collab, And More!

Gigi Hadid joins Edward Enninful and Han Chong in London. Gigi Hadid, the new campaign star for Self-Portrait, was in town across the pond last night to help the brand’s founder and creative director and British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful raise a glass to British creativity and its flourishing fashion industry. The guest list was brimming full of the nation’s brightest stars, who gathered at Chiltern House to celebrate, alongside the likes of Anna Wintour, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Alex Pettyfer. Among those in attendance (many of whom wearing Self-Portrait) were Adesuwa, Adjoa Andoh, , Aweng Chuol, Bimini, Celeste, Devon Ross, Ella Richards, Ellie Goulding, Eva Apio, Georgia May Jagger, Harris Reed, Ikram Abdi Omar, Isamaya Ffrench, Jessica Plummer, Laura Bailey, Kosar Ali, Little Simz, Marisa Abela, Maya Henry, Malaika Firth, , Misan Harriman, Reggie Yates, Rose Williams, Sabrina Elba, Susie Lau, and Tiffany Hsu.
Biggest-ever Las Vegas Apparel Edition Of Vow Bridal & Formal To Launch This August

For the first time ever, from August 15 to 17, International Market Centers (IMC) will launch VOW Bridal & Formal Las Vegas at full capacity. Offering over 110,000 square feet of bridal, social occasion, formalwear, and quinceañera resources at the Expo World Market Center during Las Vegas Apparel, the event will offer retailers access to roughly 150 individual collections, as well as educational sessions, amenities, and special experiences. We can hardly wait! Here are just a few of the opportunities that you definitely won’t want to miss at IMC’s premiere West Coast bridal event…
Editor’s Picks: Genny Fuschia Dress Via Italist

What: Be a real life doll in this flattering, figure-hugging, fire-emoji-worthy fuchsia dress from famed Italian brand Genny. It’s time to get in on the obsession for all things pink now, before Barbie has the whole world in a rose-tined tizzy come next summer. Who: While Genny was launched...
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns trading rhymes about their best assets and biggest flexes. The two artists are comfortable in their signature rap style, not pushing any boundaries but delivering verses their die-hard fans will recognize and gravitate to.More from VIBE.comErykah Badu "Shocked Thee Sh*t" Out Of Megan Thee...
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’: Zachary Levi Debuts New Trailer At Comic-Con With “Shazam-ily”

Click here to read the full article. The David F. Sandberg movie was the first to tee off Warner Bros. return to in-person at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H. Zachary Levi who plays the title hero in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, said that part two is about “Shazam fitting into his new family.” Or as he billed it, “Shazam-ily” Levi was asked by a fan if Shazam would be fighting Superman in the new film. The actor said no, but then gave a look that it could be possible. Levi was also asked by a Hall H fan when Shazam would fight Black...
