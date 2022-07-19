Daily News: PAPER Names New EIC, Amazon Celebrates U Beauty In The Hamptons, Montauk’s Viral $90 Nuggets, And More!

Gigi Hadid joins Edward Enninful and Han Chong in London. Gigi Hadid, the new campaign star for Self-Portrait, was in town across the pond last night to help the brand’s founder and creative director and British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful raise a glass to British creativity and its flourishing fashion industry. The guest list was brimming full of the nation’s brightest stars, who gathered at Chiltern House to celebrate, alongside the likes of Anna Wintour, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Alex Pettyfer. Among those in attendance (many of whom wearing Self-Portrait) were Adesuwa, Adjoa Andoh, , Aweng Chuol, Bimini, Celeste, Devon Ross, Ella Richards, Ellie Goulding, Eva Apio, Georgia May Jagger, Harris Reed, Ikram Abdi Omar, Isamaya Ffrench, Jessica Plummer, Laura Bailey, Kosar Ali, Little Simz, Marisa Abela, Maya Henry, Malaika Firth, , Misan Harriman, Reggie Yates, Rose Williams, Sabrina Elba, Susie Lau, and Tiffany Hsu.
