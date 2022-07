At just 21 years old, Eugene Liu is helping hundreds of artists from the next generation of artists and fashion designers get their start. The San Francisco-based coder told WWD he got the idea for Threadfunder, his free crowdfunding website, during final exams at UC Davis, where he studies law. “My social media is really fashion-based, so I noticed that many artists would show concept clothing designs they wanted to release, but most of the time these artists would never actually launch their designs,” Liu said.

