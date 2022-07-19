ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark cancer gene regulates RNA ‘dark matter’

UC Santa Cruz
Cover picture for the articleA key genetic mutation that occurs early on in cancer alters RNA “dark matter” and causes the release of previously unknown RNA biomarkers for cancer early detection, a new study by UC Santa Cruz researchers published in the journal Cell Reports shows. Researchers examined the effects of...

news.ucsc.edu

Santa Cruz, CA
