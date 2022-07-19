ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Researchers track juvenile elephant seals for insights into mortality rates

By Contact Us
UC Santa Cruz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs young elephant seals grow up, males and females diverge dramatically in their size, diets, migration patterns, and even how likely they are to survive. A new research project led by Roxanne Beltran, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UC Santa Cruz, is investigating how the increasing size differences...

news.ucsc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Great White Sharks Are Being Scared From Their Habitat by Just Two Predators

There is no sea creature whose name inspires terror – rightly or wrongly – as much as the great white shark. With its sleek body optimized for hunting, its sharp teeth, and its (somewhat undeserved) reputation for enjoying human flesh, the great white (Carcharodon carcharias) is widely regarded as one of the ocean's top predators. And that's true, it is – but there's something even the great white fears.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Scientists discover highly well-preserved dinosaur with oldest belly button ever known

Paleontologists have discovered the oldest belly button known to science in the fossil remains of a parrot-beaked dinosaur found in China.In the research, scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) analysed the 125-million-year-old fossil of a 2m-long, two-legged herbivorous dinosaur unearthed in China 20 years ago.The study, published earlier this month in the journal BMC Biology, used an advanced laser-imaging technique to analyse a fossilised skin specimen of the Psittacosaurus mongoliensis dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period about 145 million to 66 million years ago.Scientists found a scar on the fossil skin specimen about 10cm in length...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists finally uncovered the source of the deadly 'Blob' that cooked the Pacific

A huge patch of water in the Pacific Ocean along the North American coast warmed above typical seasonal temperatures in late 2013. This increase, named the "Blob" after a 1958 horror film about an alien life form that grows as it consumes everything in its path, lasted an abnormally long period of time and decimated sea life, killing fish, birds, and many other marine animals, particularly in 2015 and 2016.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Not only are bird species going extinct, but they might also lose the features that make each species unique

Climate change is causing a mass extinction the likes of which has not been seen in recorded history. For birds, this biodiversity loss has implications beyond just species loss. In research publishing in the journal Current Biology on July 21, researchers use statistical modeling to predict that extinction will decrease morphological diversity among remaining birds at a rate greater than species loss alone. The team's results reveal which birds are at risk and which regions are most susceptible to homogenization.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Payne
Person
Daniel Costa
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
Miss Ally

Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
scitechdaily.com

Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Juveniles#Elephant Seal#Crowdfunding#Ucsc#A O Nuevo Reserve
IFLScience

Mummified Ice Age Wolves Reveal The Mysterious Dual Ancestry Of Pet Dogs

DNA extracted from the bodies of preserved ancient wolves has shown researchers the origin of humanity’s best bud, the domestic dog. Reporting their findings in the journal Nature today, their huge analysis shows that all modern dogs have a dual ancestry that can be traced to at least two populations of ancient wolves.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Scientists Discover Giant Species of Ancient “Dwarf Crocodiles” That Likely Preyed On Early Humans

Two recently discovered species of ancient dwarf crocodiles were twice as big as their modern-day relatives—and were likely one of the most dangerous predators early humans faced. According to University of Iowa researchers who announced the discovery in a paper published June 8 in the science journal Anatomical Record, the crocs that roamed parts of Africa 18 million to 15 million years ago were a breed apart from the dwarf crocs that inhabit west and central Africa today.
WILDLIFE
Jax Hudur

Study Finds Dogs Descended from two Populations of Ancient Wolves

Dogs are thought to be descended from wolvesPhoto by Kieran White on Unsplash. From sniffing out drugs in airports to helping people with disabilities as guides, no animal is closer and more beloved to us than dogs. Most of us can’t imagine a future without dogs. However, dogs were not always mankind’s best friend. They were once ferocious predators that roamed the wilderness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Ancient 1.4 Million-Year-Old Jawbone from Spain may be the Oldest Known Ancient Human

An archaic upper mandible unearthed in Spain exhibits the different morphological traits of a person who may be Europe's earliest documented primitive ancestor. The specimen was discovered in June by a team of paleontologists at Sima del Elefante (Spanish for "Pit of the Elephant"), an ancient area in the Atapuerca Mountains near Burgos in northern Spain noted for its rich evolutionary history, Science Alert reported.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya

Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
ANIMALS
sciencealert.com

1.4 Million-Year-Old Fossil Hints Modern Human Faces Were Present Earlier Than Thought

An ancient upper jawbone discovered in Spain reveals the unique facial features of an individual who may be the oldest known ancient human relative in Europe. A team of paleoanthropologists unearthed the fossil in June at Sima del Elefante (Spanish for "Pit of the Elephant"), an archeological site in the Atapuerca Mountains near the city of Burgos in northern Spain that's known for its rich fossil record. The fragmented skull is believed to be the oldest of its kind ever found in Europe and includes part of the upper jawbone (maxilla) and a tooth of a hominid who lived approximately 1.4 million years ago, the researchers said in a translated statement.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Lone lady tortoise is a Galápagos mystery

The discovery in 2019 of a lone small female tortoise living on one of the most inaccessible islands of the Galápagos Islands has baffled evolutionary biologists. Only one other tortoise, a large male discovered in 1906, has ever been found on Fernandina Island, an isolated island on the western edge of the iconic archipelago.
WILDLIFE
Good News Network

Kākāpō Population at its Highest in Almost 50 Years

A conservation program that started in the 1970s for the New Zealand Kākāpō has increased the crazy parrot’s numbers to the highest recorded since it began. Following the second-most successful breeding season on record, the population has reached 216 birds after 55 chicks survived childhood to become juveniles.
ANIMALS
BBC

Critically endangered orangutan born at Dudley Zoo

A critically endangered Bornean orangutan has been born at a zoo. Dudley Zoo and Castle said the male was born at the site's newly built £500,000 outdoor enclosure on 25 June. His mother, Jazz, aged 30, is also the parent of an 11-year-old female named Sprout, while father Djimat,...
ANIMALS
Jax Hudur

Marine Archaeologists Find the Lost Head of Hercules After 2000 Years

The statue of Heracles discovered in 1900F. Tronchin. In the spring of 1900, a group of sponge divers sailing through the Aegean en route to North Africa stopped at the Greek Island of Antikythera to wait for favorable winds, one bored diver put on his diving dress and descended to a depth of 45 meters. However, the diver whose name was Elias Stadiatis, quickly signaled to be pulled up. He told his fellow crew members about the horrors he saw below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy