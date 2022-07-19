ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marshals offer reward for helping locate gunman wanted for shooting Lady GaGa's dog-walker

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter he was mistakenly released from custody in early...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Fox News

Wild monkeys steal infant, throw child off roof in tragic attack

A newborn baby boy died tragically on Friday, when a pack of monkeys stole him from his parents and threw him off a roof. According to multiple reports, Nirdesh Upadhyay of Bareilly, India, was standing on his third-floor roof terrace with his wife and the child when the animals landed and surrounded them.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

Woman, 24, being held at knifepoint by ‘rapist’ is saved after restaurant staff spot crucial clue in her Grubhub order

A WOMAN has been saved after being held at knifepoint by an alleged rapist when she sent restaurant staff a crucial clue in her Grubhub order, court documents show. A New York café called the cops after the young alleged rape victim sent a chilling note in a breakfast order at 5am ET on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of "rapist" Kemoy Royal.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#U S Marshals#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Homeless man 'turned up at police station to accuse Nigerian senator and his wife of trafficking him into the UK to transplant his kidney into their sick daughter'

A homeless man turned up at a police station to accuse a Nigerian senator and his wife of trafficking him into the UK to transplant his kidney into their daughter, a court heard today. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are charged with bringing the 21-year-old to London...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Coffee cup helps US police crack 46-year-old cold case after 300 interviews and task force didn’t

A coffee cup discarded at Philadelphia International Airport earlier this year has led to a decades-long murder case apparently being almost solved.David Sinopoli, 68, was taken into custody on Sunday morning and is currently being held without bail in connection with the death of Lindy Sue Biechler, 19, according to Pennsylvania authorities. She was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in Lancaster County in December 1975, and a decades-long search for the suspect had stumped investigators.It was not until researchers from a Virginia-based DNA analysis firm used a new technique to pinpoint Mr Sinopoli as a possible suspect, in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home

Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy