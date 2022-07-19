ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?

By Aaron Flint
 4 days ago
We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they...

J-Mee SAUCE
3d ago

No they don't! so don't move here we dont want you, yes I speak for everyone!

8
Dave Frederick
3d ago

No they bring Seattle Portland southern California New York values at least most of them to take a look around it’s pretty easy to figure out

2
