Cerro Gordo County, IA

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural...

www.cgcounty.org

KIMT

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for intentionally crashing a car into his neighbor’s home. James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, and OWI-1st offense.
CHARLES CITY, IA
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A drunken collision that killed two people from Mason City is sending a Floyd County woman to prison. Casey Jo Lindahl, 29 of Charles City, has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars and ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution for causing the crash that claimed the lives of Chris Anderson, 77, and Anita Anderson, 76.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over theft and vandalism at a Worth County restaurant. Jesse Daniel Perrott, 28 of Algona, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for August 29. Perrott was charged with entering the Gobbler’s Roost in Grafton on April 6,...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man caught with pot and meth is pleading guilty. George Leslie Wescott III, 67 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance-3rd offense. Wescott was arrested on January 24 after law enforcement searched a home in the 700...
MASON CITY, IA
JANESVILLE, Iowa — The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died when a 14-year-old driver's education student collided with another vehicle, authorities said. Gregory "Mike" Harter, 71, the mayor of Fairbank, died at the scene of the crash Monday morning on U.S. 218 near Janesville, city officials said.
JANESVILLE, IA
JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
Waterloo, IA- The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died in a car crash Monday that left three others injured. The Des Moines Register reports that 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, had served as the mayor of the small town of Fairbank Iowa since 2018. According to a...
FAIRBANK, IA
(Forest City, IA) — Forest City’s mayor has died. Seventy-two-year-old Byron Ruiter, known by many as Barney, passed away Monday morning at Mercy-One Hospital in Mason City. He worked in the Forest City street department for 43 years and was in his sixth year as mayor. A memorial mass for Ruiter is scheduled for Saturday at Ten A-M at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City. The city council has 60 days to decide whether to appoint a mayor or call for a special election to fill the vacancy.
FOREST CITY, IA
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA

