Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nate Stanley throws during warm-ups before a preseason game on August 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings waived quarterback Nate Stanley on Tuesday, bringing the Menomonie native’s time with the franchise to an end.

The Vikings drafted Stanley in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Menomonie High School and Iowa standout spent his first season as a pro on the team’s practice squad, and was on injured reserve for all of last season.